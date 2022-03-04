iFixit teardown shows how Samsung packed the S Pen into the S22 Ultra

The release of Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone means we have another excellent feature iFixit tearing down For enjoyment, which provides a great look at the internals of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra.

The breakdown gives us a look at how Samsung has integrated its S Pen into the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as a new vapor chamber to keep the phone cool during use. But the most interesting discovery concerns the vibration motor inside the S22’s hardware, which iFixit The notes are now embedded in the lower speaker instead of the top.

The speculation is that Samsung is trying to catch up on the performance of the iPhone’s Taptic Engine, but it’s doing so with a component that takes up less internal space. Changes made by Samsung to the vibration motor are already captured Marx Brownless in his review, although he found it made it hard to notice the vibration while the S22 was in his pocket. the problem.

Unfortunately, Samsung flagships are still a bit of a nightmare to fix, which is bad news for the longevity of the device and therefore the environment. Although the internals of both phones are held together with standard Philips head screws, their covers are glued together with a tough adhesive that is difficult to disassemble (iFixit The back of the S22 Ultra actually cracks during removal), and its batteries take a “boring combination of isopropyl alcohol, suction cup lifting power, and patience” to remove and replace.

The result is a pair of three scores out of 10 for repairability, the same as last year S21 Ultrabut represents a slight decrease in the base Galaxy S21. For reference, last year iPhone 13 Pro It scored six out of 10, proving that it is possible to do better without sacrificing the premium flagship feel of the device.