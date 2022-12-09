Dodgers free agent goals after the winter meetings

This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Pet Newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And the Subscription To get it regularly in your inbox.
SAN DIEGO – It’s been a quiet winter meeting for the Dodgers, something that has become somewhat predictable over the past few seasons. But as has been the case in years past, that certainly doesn’t mean the Dodgers will be silent this winter.
In 2020, Los Angeles made the biggest boost of the holiday season with an acquisition Mookie Pets From the Red Sox in February. Two years ago, the club signed Trevor Bauer in January. last season, albeit in different circumstances, Freddie Freeman He became Dodger in March.
Did he move that big out there for the Dodgers this winter? This is not likely. But there are players who can fit into this team. Let’s take a look at some of the goals and where they fit.
On the field, signing with Correa makes a lot of sense for the Dodgers. Giving the Dodgers some edge, postseason performance and one of the best shortstops in the Majors, Correa is much needed after Tria Turner He left for Philadelphia earlier this week.
In any other life, the Dodgers would meet Correa and his representatives in an attempt to lock up the franchise’s next player in a multi-year deal. However, in this life, Correa played in the 2017 Astros, which made things a bit more complicated.
Because of Correa’s involvement in the Astros’ cheating scandal, the Dodgers are sensitive to potential negative fan backlash. There are only three players left from the 2017 Dodgers, but it’s still an unusual situation, and one that makes Correa unlikely to end up in Los Angeles.
Like Correa, Rodón would also make sense for the Dodgers, who are looking to add another frontline-type starter to the rotation. However, the left fielder would prefer playing away from the West Coast and would demand a lucrative multi-year contract, something the Dodgers don’t sit comfortably with, especially with Julio Urillasa former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and a two-way star Shuhei Ohtani They are set to become free agents next winter.
Of the remaining free agents on the market, Kiermaier is a center fielder who makes the most sense for the Dodgers. Kiermaier is recovering from season-ending hip surgery, but is recovering and will be ready for spring training, according to a source.
When he is healthy, Kiermayer can give Dodgers about the same production Cody Bellinger Delivery of the last two seasons. More importantly, Kiermaier is a three-time Gold Glove winner, giving the team the level of defense it needs to replace him in the position. There is a common interest here.
McCutcheon’s fit is interesting, and there’s interest on both sides. The 36-year-old can give the Dodgers a right-handed bat off the bench, similar to Hanser Alberto Made last season. McCutcheon scored . 738 OPS against lefties last season.
Martinez is another right-handed option, but he’ll need a lot more playing time than just a bench role. The Dodgers were very interested in Martinez at the trade deadline and have shown interest again since then.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
What would be the effect of a downgrade if the Red Sox traded Xander Bogaerts internally?
Goals and meetings: Arsenal 3-0 Lyon in a friendly match 2022 | 08/12/2022
Who will replace Jeff Brohm at Purdue? Watch Dino Papers, Troy Calhoun, and more