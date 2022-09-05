September 6, 2022

"Don't Worry Baby" gets 5 minutes of standing ovations; Venice Film Festival - Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus September 5, 2022 3 min read

Olivia Wildehighly anticipated do not worry my love It had its world premiere in Venice Film festival tonight. surrounded by stars Harry StilesAnd the Chris PineGemma Chan – and Florence Boge World Health Organization flew late From the Budapest group Dune 2 – Wilde watched her movie get a warm welcome for five plus minutes.

Beau gave a standing ovation as she stepped onto the red carpet in her shimmering gown.

Styles reached out to a chorus of screaming fans.

in review itDeadline’s Pete Hammond described Wild as a “candy-wrapped psychological thriller” about “the horror imposed by men who control women’s bodies.”

Harry Styles has been obsessed with today’s Lido with campers in front of the Sala Grande since early morning, braving the harsh rays of the sun with a sea of ​​umbrellas.

Earlier in the day, Wilde – who also co-wrote the film and co-stars – joined forces with Styles, Payne, and Chan to answer questions from the media here. But the controversy over the Shiite LaBeoufs’ withdrawal from the project and questions about the absence of Florence Pugh from the project. Press ConferenceIt was largely avoided.

Wilde spoke of Pugh’s absence, saying, “Florence is a force. We’re so grateful that she’s able to do that tonight [to the premiere] Despite it being in production.” She declined to go into speculation that there might be other reasons. “For all the endless gossip and tabloid noises, the internet is fueling itself. I don’t feel like I need to contribute to it. It is nutritious enough.”

do not worry my love It follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) who seem lucky to live in the idyllic community of Victory, an experimental town of the men who work on the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The societal optimism of the 1950s, espoused by the company’s CEO, Frank (Paine) — an equal corporate visionary and motivational life coach — anchors every aspect of everyday life in a cohesive desert utopia.

While husbands spend each day inside the Victory Project headquarters working on “progressive material development,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and immorality of their community. . Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is secrecy and absolute commitment to the cause of victory.

But when cracks in their idyllic lives begin to appear, and flashes of something more sinister lurking beneath the attractive facade reveal, Alice finds herself wondering exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

The film begins locally on September 23.

Venice Film Festival red carpet photos

