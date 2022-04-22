Fifteen years after the facts came out, a suspect was officially named by the court

Officially named after a German court suspected of killing little Maddie in Portugal.

Christian P., the man involved in the murder of little Maddie McCain, has been officially named the main suspect in Germany at the request of Portuguese justice. His status now makes him an “orchid”, meaning he is currently considered the main suspect without charge.

read more: His name first appeared in 2020, and the German judiciary indicated that there was evidence against him .

Christian P., 44, who is serving a prison sentence for raping a 72-year-old woman, was assaulted at the same hotel in Bria da Loose, where the girl went missing. “This person has become an ‘orchid’ with the German authorities in response to Portugal’s request for international judicial cooperation,” the German judge said in a statement. Little Maddie’s parents were also “arcuido” in 2007, and at the beginning of a controversial trial, the world turned its eyes on them. This position was later removed due to lack of sufficient evidence to link them in this case.

A repeatable pedophile

Maddie McCann disappeared on May 4, 2007 . During a family vacation in Portugal, while she was sleeping with her younger siblings, her parents left her in a rented apartment in Priya da Luce. The macons who returned to dinner with their friends could only notice the little girl’s absence. After wandering for many years, through twists and turns, Christian P., once again revealed the name of a pedophile.

At the time of the girl’s disappearance, the suspect was working at a seaside resort where he was doing odd jobs in 2020, said Brunswick attorney Hans Christian Walters. He financed his life by looting houses inhabited by tourists and engaging in drugs. Abduction. “We have serious doubts, we can not express it. Or tell us why it seems to us that Maddie McCann was killed. But we do not have strong enough evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in court. Match Hans explained to Christian Walters In June 2020. The man may have been involved in the disappearance of a girl in Germany in 2015, two years after Madi, and the disappearance of a boy in Portugal in 1996. Near Priya da Loose.

What happens after this ad

The German judge’s decision to make the suspect an “orchid” comes as the deadline for his indictment is due in a few days. In July 2020, McCanns’ attorney, Rogerio Alves, warned in this particular case that the time to convict a suspect in a criminal case in Portugal is 15 years, which means he will not have only two years at that time. He must take action. As it says “Glass Christian P.’s lawyer added: “The decision made by the Portuguese authorities should not be overstated. Unaware of the legal situation in Portugal, I think this is, above all, an artificial measure in practice, intended to counter the prescription that was to take place in a few days.

Christian b. Attorney Hans Christian Walters of Brunswick (Germany), who is in charge of the investigation, assures us: The jailed Oldendurk public prosecutor’s office said Tuesday he had been arrested. April 19. Selection in the Madi file. This is a practical step that will allow the Portuguese to continue their investigation beyond May 4, the date on which they must legally suspend the investigation into Christian B. The latter is not heard within the framework of child disappearance. No new element has been found on the German and Portuguese side. “