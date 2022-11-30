France will lend 100 million euros to Kyiv “in the next few days”.

Cover Image: Medics evacuate a wounded Ukrainian soldier from a mobile hospital near Bakhmoud in the Donetsk region on November 28, 2022. Anatoly Stepanov/AFP

Ukraine on Tuesday called for a meeting of NATO member states in Bucharest to expedite arms and electrical equipment. To help deal with damage to the country’s energy infrastructure caused by Russian bombing.

A meeting of the enlarged G7, held under German leadership alongside NATO, called for mobilization in the face of the energy crisis caused by the war. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced $53 million in financial aid to help Ukraine, in addition to another $55 million already released for the purchase of generators.

France to provide 100 million euros in bilateral loan to help Ukraine, announced Tuesday, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance. This financial support is in addition to the 300 million euro loan granted in March.

President Zelensky explained "Difficult, pre-condition" Tuesday evening. "Despite heavy losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, and they are planning something in the south to gain a foothold in the Luhansk region" he said. "But Ukraine will resist" He promised.

G7 justice ministers on Tuesday pledged to coordinate the completion of investigations into war crimes in Ukraine. So the criminals they committed are brought to justice.

