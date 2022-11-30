November 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

France will lend 100 million euros to Kyiv “in the next few days”.

Rusty Knowles November 30, 2022 2 min read

Cover Image: Medics evacuate a wounded Ukrainian soldier from a mobile hospital near Bakhmoud in the Donetsk region on November 28, 2022. Anatoly Stepanov/AFP

  • Ukraine on Tuesday called for a meeting of NATO member states in Bucharest to expedite arms and electrical equipment. To help deal with damage to the country’s energy infrastructure caused by Russian bombing.
  • A meeting of the enlarged G7, held under German leadership alongside NATO, called for mobilization in the face of the energy crisis caused by the war. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced $53 million in financial aid to help Ukraine, in addition to another $55 million already released for the purchase of generators.
  • France to provide 100 million euros in bilateral loan to help Ukraine, announced Tuesday, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance. This financial support is in addition to the 300 million euro loan granted in March.
  • President Zelensky explained “Difficult, pre-condition”Tuesday evening. “Despite heavy losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, and they are planning something in the south to gain a foothold in the Luhansk region”he said. “But Ukraine will resist”He promised.
  • G7 justice ministers on Tuesday pledged to coordinate the completion of investigations into war crimes in Ukraine.So the criminals they committed are brought to justice.

Find our live from yesterday by clicking In this connection.

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

encryptions. In Washington, after the midterms, questions about the strategy in Ukraine

Chronic. “China, Iran, Russia: Counter-models turned into perfect foils”.

See also  At least six people have been killed in two bomb blasts near Kabul airport

evidences. Diary of two Ukrainian sisters: “I fill the bathtub with water, I light battery lamps and candles”

true Europeans agree to better punishment for violators of sanctions against Russia

encryptions. Russia has the world’s only plant capable of “recycling” uranium from French nuclear reactors.

true Ukraine begs Paris for idea of ​​a court to judge Russian aggression

Report. In Bagmouth, the drones’ eyes widen at the butchery of war

true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Far-right Oath Keepers militia leader found guilty of ‘treason’

November 30, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Greenpeace condemns “scandalous” continuation of nuclear trade with Russia

November 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his NATO delegation met in Bucharest

November 29, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Adam Sandler Lets His Daughters Write a Wild Gotham Awards Speech – Rolling Stone

November 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX 11 fired an engine while preparing a massive orbital test rocket

November 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

The US victory over Iran capped a tense week

November 30, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may miss an important upgrade

November 30, 2022 Len Houle