Gwen Stefani talks about her red carpet debut alongside Blake Shelton: ‘It melts me’

Gwen Stefani got a little emotional while discussing her red carpet debut alongside Blake Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson The 53-year-old singer-songwriter showed off a photo of Stephanie in a gorgeous red dress from the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February 2016. She then asked Gwen what “occasion” she wore for.

“This was my first public date with Blake Shelton,” she revealed to the audience who shrieked of their enjoyment.

Clarkson said she didn’t realize it but told her how much she loved the dress.

Stephanie continued, “It was the Vanity Fair Oscars. I think I played at the party and then we went out that night.

To make it even more special, the Hullback Girl singer admitted that Shelton “never makes red carpets” but made an exception for her.

Leggy: The conversation started when Clarkson, 40, showed off a photo of Stephanie in a gorgeous red dress with a sheer skirt that accentuated her long, tanned legs. Then I asked Gwen what "occasion" she wore the dress for

‘It always melts me when I see it because it’s such a moment for me,’ said Stephanie, looking a little emotional.

Clarkson then said that she sounded like the inspiration for Chris de Berg’s song “The Lady In Red.”

Stephanie and Shelton started dating in 2015 when they were both judges on The Voice. They got engaged in 2020 and got married last summer.

Clarkson and Stephanie then discussed another dress that Stephanie wore to the Met Ball in May of this year.

The dress was made by Vera Wang, and Stephanie quickly praised the 73-year-old designer.

“She’s very talented,” Stephanie said. “Vera has been doing this for a long time, and so it was so amazing to be able to work with her.”

The No Doubt star said that Vera’s original drawing looked nearly identical to the final product, and she was amazed to see the dress really come to life.