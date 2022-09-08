Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine’s spitting speculation

Earlier this week, people online became furious after footage from the film festival showed Patterns approaching pines to sit next to the actor at a screening of the thriller. When Styles moved into his seat, he made a subtle “boo” motion using the mouth. Then Payne looked at his lap, stopped clapping, shook his head and smiled as if there was some kind of banter between the two stars.
The whole incident became so grand that a denial of any spitting was issued.
Director Olivia Wilde also faced questions about whether she and film star Florence Pugh had experienced the feud.
“Florence is a force,” Wilde said during a press conference at the festival. “I can’t say enough how honored I am to be our lead. She’s amazing in the movie.”
“For all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean the internet is feeding itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s nourishing enough.”
Pugh walked the red carpet for the film at the festival, but was unable to participate in the press conference due to scheduling conflicts.
