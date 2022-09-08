September 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine's spitting speculation

Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine’s spitting speculation

Roxanne Bacchus September 8, 2022 2 min read
The actor and singer highlighted the Recent speculation that he spat on actor Chris Pine ‘Don’t worry baby’ During the first appearance of this film at the Venice Film Festival.
Videos circulating on social media It was revealed that Styles joked at his concert in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday that he went “too fast to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.”

Earlier this week, people online became furious after footage from the film festival showed Patterns approaching pines to sit next to the actor at a screening of the thriller. When Styles moved into his seat, he made a subtle “boo” motion using the mouth. Then Payne looked at his lap, stopped clapping, shook his head and smiled as if there was some kind of banter between the two stars.

The whole incident became so grand that a denial of any spitting was issued.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine,” A representative of Pine told People magazine. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create a drama that simply does not exist.”
That was fair The latest supposed off-screen drama about the movie.

Director Olivia Wilde also faced questions about whether she and film star Florence Pugh had experienced the feud.

“Florence is a force,” Wilde said during a press conference at the festival. “I can’t say enough how honored I am to be our lead. She’s amazing in the movie.”

“For all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean the internet is feeding itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s nourishing enough.”

See also  Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling the benefits of a winery to a Russian oligarch

Pugh walked the red carpet for the film at the festival, but was unable to participate in the press conference due to scheduling conflicts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Correcting a viral VFX bug in ‘House of the Dragon’ by HBO – The Hollywood Reporter

September 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Jennifer Lawrence criticizes Hollywood’s gender pay gap in Vogue interview

September 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Report: AEW members receive suspension after ‘All Out’ argument

September 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine’s spitting speculation

September 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Study finds ‘Doomsday glacier’ is melting faster than thought

September 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Hamilton set to start from the back of the Monza grid after F1 engine change

September 8, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The daughter of supermodel Steve Jobs, Eve mocks the new iPhone

September 8, 2022 Len Houle