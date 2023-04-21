In India, Modi is neutralizing his main opponents

Rahul Gandhi of India’s main opposition Congress party walks out of a court in Surat, India, on April 3, 2023 after appealing his defamation conviction. STRINGER/REUTERS

The horizon is getting darker for Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi’s main rival in India. A court in Gujarat’s Surat, the prime minister’s former stronghold, on Thursday (April 20) rejected the Congress leader’s plea to stay the conviction in the defamation case pending his appeal. On March 23, four years ago, he was sentenced to two years in jail for mocking Modi’s name during an election rally in 2019. “How come all the thieves have Modi as their surname? », he mentioned the Prime Minister and mocked a diamond merchant and a businessman. Following his conviction, Parliament removed him as a member of the Lower House, as required by law.

Now out on bail, the 52-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, a two-time prime ministerial contender, will, barring a miracle, contest the spring 2024 general elections, which is crucial for his future. Europe, India. The conviction disqualifies him for six years.

One element has fueled suspicions of procedural bias: the judge who heard the case is a former lawyer for Amit Shah, a close ally of Narendra Modi and the current Union Home Minister of India. Robin Mogera vehemently denied the owner’s claims. “Rahul Gandhi has failed to prove irreparable and irreparable harm by denying him the opportunity to participate in the elections without suspending his sentence.”He declared.

“Authoritarian Legalism”

The opposing counsel argued that the trial was not held “reasonable” and that there is no need to impose the maximum sentence on him. Jairam Ramesh, one of the Congress leaders, said the party would use all available legal avenues to file an appeal in the Gujarat High Court. But this process will take a long time and will not be completed after the 2024 general elections. Like BJP, Rahul Gandhi’s voice should not be suppressed [Bharatiya Janata Party, la formation de Narendra Modi] I think you can. It is above all addressed to the People’s Court. He will continue to do so.”Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a lawyer and Congress member, promised.

“It is clear that India is using the law for partisan and arbitrary purposesGilles Verniers, a professor of political science at Ashoka University on the outskirts of Delhi, makes the analysis. Authoritarian legalism used against a prominent member of the opposition to remove him under cover of law. Rahul Gandhi was taken aback. He was kicked out of Parliament when he skillfully led a raid to get clarifications on the Adani issue. His belief further reveals the regime’s authoritarian tendencies. »

