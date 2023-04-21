Volodymyr Zelensky believes that it is “time” for NATO to invite Ukraine to its ranks.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: According to Russian authorities, the cause of the powerful explosion that reverberated in the center of the Russian city of Belgorod, located far from Ukraine “The Fall” Ammunition from a Russian fighter jet.

: Transport Minister stopped over in Moldova tomorrow in Odesa on a two-day official visit to Ukraine. Clément Buon returns in an exclusive interview with France Info, the first visit by a French minister fully devoted to the reconstruction of the country.

: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in Beijing on Saturday that the US should stop. “to encourage war” In Ukraine. He also reiterated that responsibilities for the war triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 were shared between the two countries. Under fire, Brazil’s president changed his tone on Tuesday and issued a condemnation “Violation of Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity” By Russia.

: Days after Brazilian President Lula’s controversial comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today sought Mexico’s support in organizing a summit with Latin American countries.

: An explosion was heard in the center of the Russian city of Belgorod, located far from Ukraine, which left an impressive crater, the Telegram Vyacheslav Klatkov, the local governor, indicated that no victims should report immediately.

: This is the saddest photograph that won the first prize of world press photography: a picture of a pregnant woman who was evacuated from a maternity ward in Mariupol, and died shortly after with her baby. Photo by Ukrainian Evgeny Maloletka “Captures the absurdity and horror of war” And “Illustrating the Murder of Future Generations of Ukrainians”According to the jury.

: “The main objective of the coalition is to ensure that the allies, Ukraine, win.”

The Secretary General of NATO believes that the question of Ukraine joining the military alliance will be discussed during the organization’s summit in July. It will be held on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius, Lithuania. “Ukraine’s future lies in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine’s future lies in NATO”He insists.

: “It’s About Time” Volodymyr Zelensky tells Jens Stoltenberg that NATO should invite Ukraine to its ranks. The Ukrainian president asked for help from the alliance “Overcoming Reluctance” Allies to supply Kiev with vital weapons to fight Russia

: The country is gearing up to begin construction on the National Military Cemetery at Q. Vitaly Klitschko, the capital’s mayor, notes that it will expand to a total area of ​​100 hectares. In Telegram (in Ukrainian). The former boxer announces that he will transfer eight hectares for the benefit of the project. The decision to create this space was taken by the Council of Ministers in October.

• After enduring fighting and power outages, Mykolive now faces another challenge: providing water to its 500,000 people. Reporting by our special correspondents Raphaël Godet, Fabien Magnenou and Mathieu Dreujou.

• At Exmouth, Australia, astronomers parked their caravans, set up telescopes, and put on their glasses to watch the Moon pass the Sun. Total eclipse. Check out the event in pictures.

• For more than three weeks, about sixty students have been protesting and refusing to go to class at the Waddell Hotel School in Paris. Violence, sexual and moral harassment and homophobic comments. They have expressed their confidence in France Info.

: Associated Press photographer Evgeny Maloletka wins World Press Photo of the Year! His heartbreaking film of rescuers carrying a pregnant woman through the broken grounds of the Mariupol maternity ward won the top prize.

(Yevgeny Maloletka / Associated Press)

: A bright flash was seen in the sky of Q yesterday evening “Possibly caused by a meteorite falling from the Lyrids”, now notes the Ukrainian Space Agency. This cluster of shooting stars usually emerges in April, peaking on the 21st. Six days ago, the agency continued, ““Earth Entered Comet Thatcher’s Plume”, which is proof. Lyrids have lightning bolts as their signature, not long streaks of light.

: “Deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is a form of cultural genocide”warns “4 Truths” guest Robert Badinder on France 2 this morning. “It is impossible to stop Putin, so you have to save face until another Putin rises in Russia”The former justice minister believes.

: Ukrainian photographer Evgeny Maloletka won the prestigious title World Press Photo, which annually rewards outstanding contributions to photojournalism. This photo taken on March 9, 2022 at the Mariupol Maternity Hospital shows a pregnant woman in distress. She revealed to the world the extent of the city’s chaos. “It’s a moment I want to forget, but I can’t”, Winner commentedEmployed in AP.

(Peter DeJong/AP/CEPA)

: The Ukrainian 72nd Mechanized Brigade announced that a residential building in Vauhleder, a town southwest of Donetsk, was hit last night by a strike by Russian forces. on Facebook. The number of people is not yet available. This small mining town is less known than Bakhmout, but it has been the scene of fierce fighting for weeks.

(72nd Ukrainian Mechanized Corps)

: Ukrainian media reports that NATO’s Secretary General is in queue for a surprise visit. In these pictures Independence of KievJens Stoltenberg can be seen meditating in front of a monument to Ukrainian soldiers killed in action in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv.

: The Danish Ministry of Defense has announced that Denmark and the Netherlands will supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The latter specifies that it will be supplied from tanks “Early 2024”.

(FLORIAN GAERTNER/AFP)

: The Mysterious Flash According to the Ukrainian Space Agency, a sighting in the sky of Kiev last night may have been caused by a meteorite. “The most important thing is the safety of Kyiv and its citizens. This is not a missile attack.”The head of the city’s military administration responded a little earlier.

: The war in Ukraine has also become a war of drones. “The drone operator is a more important target than the sniper”, a Ukrainian pilot testifies. We followed the Orion team of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense in the front line on the Eastern Front.

(Sergey Shestak/AFP)

: Some trams in Mykolaiv are used to bring fresh water into the city. “If I see it’s falling too fast, I go down to make sure everyone has water.”Says Valentina, a tram driver.

: “With my wife, this is our new outhouse, and we’re going down to fill it up, telling other people.”

Anatoly, 73, pushes his trolley on wheels to the pipes: “These four large bottles must be filled, five liters each time, for a total of twenty liters.”

: People living in Mykolaiv have been suffering without drinking water for a year. “Not providing water to civilians is a war crime., the general manager of the water company alleges. After fighting and power outages, the city in the south of the country now faces another challenge: providing water to its 500,000 residents. Reporting.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / France Televisions)

: Sergey Lavrov continues his tour. Russian Foreign Minister Arrived in Havana last night From Nicaragua. Re-elected President of Cuba, he is scheduled to meet Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today.