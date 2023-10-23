In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of bombings in the Gaza Strip

Update the situation at noon

Israeli army spokesman General Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday that several dozen Hamas members had been killed, including its deputy chief. “Rocket Launcher Network”The day after the announcement of intensified bombings in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said one of the 212 families was detained by HamasGeneral Hagari also announced that the number of hostages at this stage is temporary.

A blast at a cafe in Khan Yunis on Sunday morning killed 11 displaced peopleIn the south of the Gaza Strip, they took refuge, the Palestinian News Agency reported. WAFA. According to him, four other civilians were killed in the same area, and eleven others were killed in Rafah, still south of the enclave. LThe administration of the Gaza Strip, which is in the hands of Hamas, had earlier recorded 55 deaths Following the night bombing.

The Israeli military reported fresh shelling on the Lebanese border on Sunday, Hezbollah seeks to escalate its conflict with Hamas. early in the morning, IDF He said he intervened against many “Terrorist Forces” and intercept a drone. It also reported an anti-aircraft missile attack, which led to a response on Lebanese territory.

"Until now, our response has been measured, tactical and limited to areas close to the border (…). Hezbollah is playing a very, very dangerous game. This worsens the situation. Every day we see more and more attacks. Hezbollah is attacking Lebanon and dragging it into a war so it will gain nothing but lose a lot.Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus warned.

Israeli bombers destroyed Syria’s two main airports, Damascus and Aleppo, the official SANA news agency reported, citing a military source. These sites were already bombed by the IDF on October 12.