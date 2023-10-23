October 23, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of bombings in the Gaza Strip

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of bombings in the Gaza Strip

Rusty Knowles October 23, 2023 2 min read

Update the situation at noon

Israeli army spokesman General Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday that several dozen Hamas members had been killed, including its deputy chief. “Rocket Launcher Network”The day after the announcement of intensified bombings in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said one of the 212 families was detained by HamasGeneral Hagari also announced that the number of hostages at this stage is temporary.

A blast at a cafe in Khan Yunis on Sunday morning killed 11 displaced peopleIn the south of the Gaza Strip, they took refuge, the Palestinian News Agency reported. WAFA. According to him, four other civilians were killed in the same area, and eleven others were killed in Rafah, still south of the enclave. LThe administration of the Gaza Strip, which is in the hands of Hamas, had earlier recorded 55 deaths Following the night bombing.

The Israeli military reported fresh shelling on the Lebanese border on Sunday, Hezbollah seeks to escalate its conflict with Hamas. early in the morning, IDF He said he intervened against many “Terrorist Forces” and intercept a drone. It also reported an anti-aircraft missile attack, which led to a response on Lebanese territory.

“Until now, our response has been measured, tactical and limited to areas close to the border (…). Hezbollah is playing a very, very dangerous game. This worsens the situation. Every day we see more and more attacks. Hezbollah is attacking Lebanon and dragging it into a war so it will gain nothing but lose a lot.Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus warned.

See also  Kovit: Pollution records before Christmas, compulsory vaccination in Ecuador - 12/24/2021 00:12 pm

Israeli bombers destroyed Syria’s two main airports, Damascus and Aleppo, the official SANA news agency reported, citing a military source. These sites were already bombed by the IDF on October 12.

Israeli army “Target Hamas, Not Palestinians”French Foreign Minister said in an interview to Gallery During the peace conference in Cairo on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Almost 1,500 African migrants arrived in the Canaries over the weekend

October 23, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russian missiles kill at least six people in Kharkiv region

October 22, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Israel-Hamas War: IDF Intensifies Attack on Gaza Ahead of Its Imminent Offensive

October 22, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City for another Chiefs game

October 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Warriors’ chase for an NBA championship means fixing a leaky defense – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

October 23, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could share a design element with the Galaxy S9

October 23, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

China and the Philippines are exchanging accusations over collisions in the disputed South China Sea

October 23, 2023 Frank Tomlinson