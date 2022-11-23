November 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

It is rumored that the dedicated Radeon RX 7900 series will launch one to two weeks after the AMD reference design

It is rumored that the dedicated Radeon RX 7900 series will launch one to two weeks after the AMD reference design

Len Houle November 23, 2022 2 min read

Please note that this post has been tagged as a file Common.

Initial launches of AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs will be limited to reference models only

It is rumored that dedicated Radeon RX 7900 cards will launch in 1-2 weeks.

According to BoardChannels news, the launch of the Radeon RX 7900 series on December 13th may initially be limited to “generic models”. This obviously refers to the MBA reference design (made by AMD) that all major board partners will be offering.

It is said that custom models will appear in one to two weeks, without giving any reason. At the time of writing, no motherboard partner has shared the full specs of their cards, not to mention the fact that only two manufacturers have offered their cards so far (ASUS and PowerColor).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 launch rumours, Source: BoardChannels

However, AMD Radeon launches being limited to reference models is not uncommon. This way AMD can guarantee that at least for a limited time there will be no overcharge on their cards, simply because they are all the same. On the other hand, customized models may appear at any moment, making it more difficult to purchase the desired card.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com starting December 13, 2022, and from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston starting December mid December. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has an SEP of $999, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has an SEP of $899.

– AMD

Back in September, AMD confirmed that it was working with several board partners to launch the Radeon 7900. At least 10 brands should eventually have their own RX 7900 designs. According to the same quote, these cards will be available starting in mid-December.

See also  New patch released for Horizon Forbidden West • Eurogamer.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 specifications
VideoCardz.com Radeon RX 7900 XTX Radeon RX 7900 XT Radeon RX 6950XT GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 4080
picture
General engineering RDNA3 (TSMC N5) RDNA3 (TSMC N5) RDNA2 (TSMC N7) Ada (TSMC 4N) Ada (TSMC 4N)
GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi31XT Navi 21 KXTX M 102 – 300 AD 103 – 300
GPU clusters
FP32 cores
base clock
clock game
clock increase
memory
memory bus
memory speed
Great hideout
bandwidth
power board
power connectors 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 1 x 16-tooth 1 x 16-tooth
PCIe interface Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16
MSRP
Lunch date December 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 May 10, 2022 October 12, 2022 November 16, 2022

source: Council channels (registration required), wccftech



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This Black Friday 2022 Nintendo Switch deal is valid everywhere

November 23, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent launches December 9 in the West, demo available now

November 22, 2022 Len Houle
6 min read

Inside the Grinnell Co-op in NYC where units are rarely for sale

November 22, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Didn’t Get ‘Titanic’ Role Because He Didn’t Want To Audition – Deadline

November 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with the Eutelsat 10B satellite – Spaceflight Now

November 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama overrated, USC underrated last Top 25

November 23, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It is rumored that the dedicated Radeon RX 7900 series will launch one to two weeks after the AMD reference design

November 23, 2022 Len Houle