It is rumored that the dedicated Radeon RX 7900 series will launch one to two weeks after the AMD reference design

Please note that this post has been tagged as a file Common .

Initial launches of AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs will be limited to reference models only

It is rumored that dedicated Radeon RX 7900 cards will launch in 1-2 weeks.

According to BoardChannels news, the launch of the Radeon RX 7900 series on December 13th may initially be limited to “generic models”. This obviously refers to the MBA reference design (made by AMD) that all major board partners will be offering.

It is said that custom models will appear in one to two weeks, without giving any reason. At the time of writing, no motherboard partner has shared the full specs of their cards, not to mention the fact that only two manufacturers have offered their cards so far (ASUS and PowerColor).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 launch rumours, Source: BoardChannels

However, AMD Radeon launches being limited to reference models is not uncommon. This way AMD can guarantee that at least for a limited time there will be no overcharge on their cards, simply because they are all the same. On the other hand, customized models may appear at any moment, making it more difficult to purchase the desired card.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com starting December 13, 2022, and from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston starting December mid December. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has an SEP of $999, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has an SEP of $899. – AMD

Back in September, AMD confirmed that it was working with several board partners to launch the Radeon 7900. At least 10 brands should eventually have their own RX 7900 designs. According to the same quote, these cards will be available starting in mid-December.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 specifications VideoCardz.com Radeon RX 7900 XTX Radeon RX 7900 XT Radeon RX 6950XT GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 4080 picture General engineering RDNA3 (TSMC N5) RDNA3 (TSMC N5) RDNA2 (TSMC N7) Ada (TSMC 4N) Ada (TSMC 4N) GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi31XT Navi 21 KXTX M 102 – 300 AD 103 – 300 GPU clusters FP32 cores base clock clock game – – clock increase memory memory bus memory speed Great hideout bandwidth power board power connectors 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 1 x 16-tooth 1 x 16-tooth PCIe interface Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 MSRP Lunch date December 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 May 10, 2022 October 12, 2022 November 16, 2022

source: Council channels (registration required), wccftech





