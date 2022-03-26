Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a ‘butcher’

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: A self-proclaimed republic of South Ossetia, which seceded from Georgia, announces that it has sent troops to Ukraine. “Help protect Russia“. President Anatoly Biplov did not mention the number of soldiers involved. He simply released a video showing that buses and trucks were already moving.



(Anatoly Biplov / Telegram)

: “The city is turning to ashes”, Vladislav Atroshenko added that during an online conference in the Ukrainian media center, a bridge heading in the direction of kyiv was destroyed by Russian forces, while another pedestrian bridge, in constant fire, was in danger of collapsing. There are about 120,000 people left in Chernihiv, more than 280,000 before the start of the war.

: The Ukrainian city of Chernihiv (120 km north of Kiev) is surrounded by Russian forces, warns its mayor Vladislav Atrochenko. The elected official added that it was impossible to evacuate civilians and injured, although local authorities were trying to bring in forty of the injured so that they could have surgery.

(AFP via the Ukrainian Ministry of Emergency Situations / Anatoly Agency)

: “He’s a butcher.”

Thus said Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin talks about. While traveling in the Polish capital, Warsaw, he exchanged greetings with Ukrainian refugees.

: Red paint is poured in front of the Russian embassy in Prague, in the Czech Republic, in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(MICHAL CIZEK / AFP)

: “Like Mariupol, we could not offer any help.”

Emmanuel Macron must meet with Vladimir Putin to ensure operational security for the humanitarian evacuation. Augustine Azier points to FranceInfo That’s it “It’s very difficult to do this kind of thing. “. “In order to take this action, we need the security guarantees of the Russian and Ukrainian governments. If a third party, such as France or the United Nations, can move this issue forward, that is a very good thing.”He believes.

The report comes from the beginning of the invasion of several countries, including Ukraine, Poland and Moldova. Concerned about Russian aspirations in Europe. After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, NATO decided to deploy multinational battalions in Poland and the Baltic states, which were recently strengthened within the response force. According to Poland, Vladimir Putin’s ambitions could go beyond the invasion of Ukraine. “It started in Georgia, now in Ukraine, the next target could be the Baltic, Poland, Finland or other countries in the East.”The Polish Prime Minister had warned.

: US President Joe Biden reaffirms in Warsaw that Article 5 of the NATO Convention is an attack on all member states. “Sacred Duty” To the United States.

: The mayor of Kiev has finally dropped the new 35-hour curfew that was due to take effect this evening. It will return to the curfew order from 8pm to 7am as it does every night. “On Sunday afternoon we can move freely in the queue”Vitaly Klitschko did not elaborate on this reversal.

: 2pm, main topics here:

Level Complains against Orpea Group. “This is a basic step”To the journalist who exposed corruption in the book investigation Graves.

ஜனாதிபதி US President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian Foreign and Defense Ministers in Warsaw, where they meet with US counterparts. Follow our lives.

இரண்டு Two weeks before the first round, candidates are increasing their appointments and trips. Anne Hidalco is in Toulouse and Marine Le Pen is in Guadeloupe. Follow the situation in our lives.

: The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Slavdich has been abducted. Residents protested, calling on the Russian military to “go home!”

: After two weeks of silence, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu makes his first public appearance. This is evident in the films released today His absence fed questions through the Kremlin. The Ministry of Defense has released a video showing him chairing a meeting on Russia’s arms budget.

(Russian Ministry of Defense / AFP)

: “The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not called and does not plan to invite Reserve citizens to military commissioners.” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. “Over the past few days, many Russian men have received fake phone calls in which a recorded voice announces that they have been called.”, He added. And emphasize: “All these fake calls are made from Ukrainian territory, which are completely fake and provoke the Ukrainian special services.”

: “You are at the center of the war between democracies and dictators.”

US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian Foreign and Defense Ministers in Warsaw this morning. They met their American counterparts.

: Pierre le Corse is a volunteer who dreams of being able to raise funds to fund an armored ambulance. “The front line needs an armored vehicle, He says.

: Pierre Bankevich, nicknamed “Corsa”, is a Ukrainian general coach who has been training in Corsica for nearly thirty years. He volunteered to care for the wounded from the early days of the war and today finds himself at the forefront of the Battle of Irbine. Here is our report.

(Gilles Calinaro / Radio France)

: Shortly after noon, what do you remember from the news?

Level Complains against Orpea GroupAnnounces Brigitte Borguknon, Ministerial Representative for Elderly Autonomy. “This is a basic step”To the journalist who exposed corruption in the book investigation Graves.

The Ukrainian president has accused Russia of pushing for a nuclear arms race in a video conference at a Doha forum hosted by Qatar. In the capital, Q, a new curfew has been imposed. Follow our lives.

Ukraine and Russia are the world’s leading wheat suppliers. Major countries in danger are here Due to lack of food due to conflict.

இரண்டு Two weeks before the first round, candidates are increasing their appointments and trips. Anne Hidalco is in Toulouse and Marine Le Pen is in Guadeloupe. Follow the situation in our lives.

: Relations between neighboring Russia and Ukraine are inevitably affected by the war. With the rise of Ukrainian nationalism, anti-Russian sentiment is on the rise. “This war is not an individual war, it is supported by the Russian people.”, Told franceinfo Lev, who lives in LvivA large city in western Ukraine.

: A month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, General Patrick Tudor, Find out in franceinfo “The suffocation of the Russian attack and the retreat in many places”. For this the Air Force General, former Commander Patrol de France, “One should not overestimate some Russian troops with incredible hostility and resistance from the Ukrainian forces.”.

: US President Joe Biden is in Poland. He is scheduled to attend a meeting in the capital, Warsaw, this morning between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their Ukrainian counterparts. This is the White House landlord’s first meeting with senior Ukrainian officials since the start of the Russian invasion.

: Q’s Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announces new curfew order. “The military has decided to strengthen the media law. It will last from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, March 28.”He wrote in the Telegram.

: By his side, Le Picaro Ukraine also devotes a large part of its front page to the war. The daily focus is on the French mobilizing to welcome the Ukrainians and on Europe returning to the United States for oil and gas supplies.

: What will you find at the kiosks this morning? Release The topic speaks to the food crisis looming large over the Ukraine war “Damocles’ ear”.

: “They boast that nuclear weapons can destroy not just one country but the entire planet.”

The Ukrainian president has accused Russia of pushing for a nuclear arms race in a video conference at the Doha Forum organized by Qatar.

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky has called on Qatar to increase gas production to counter Russia.

: A famine “unavoidable”. According to Emmanuel Macron, if there is no change, war will break out in Ukraine in 12 to 18 months. Following the NATO and G7 summit, the head of state extended an invitation to Russia “Responsible”, Allows sowing to take place in Ukraine. Egypt, Lebanon, Sudan … Major countries in danger are here Due to lack of food due to conflict.

(Mahmoud Turkia / AFP)

: Let’s start the day with a first reminder of the important things:

Level Complains against Orpea Group, Minister for the Autonomy of the Elderly Brigitte Pogukinon announces. The process started “In view of the serious failures that Icas deserved [l’Inspection générale des Affaires sociales] And IGF [l’Inspection générale des Finances]“.

Announced by Emmanuel Macron “Exceptional humanitarian action” To expel civilians who want to leave Mariupol with Turkey and Greece. The president also said that “Brokerage [européenne] There will be an order for a joint purchase ” Gas based.

Ukraine and Russia are the world’s leading wheat suppliers. Major countries at risk are here Due to lack of food due to conflict.

Discount on pump guaranteed by the government Going up to 18 cents per liter of fuel In France, the AFP confirmed information from the Ministry of Environmental Change Parisian.