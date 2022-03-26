Biden is more and more aggressive towards Putin

Thousands of Russians protest against Vladimir Putin in Prague

Thousands of protesters, mainly Russians, gathered in Prague on Saturday to condemn the military offensive ordered by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and demand an end to the war.

According to the organizers, about 5,000 people marched through the historic center of Prague chanting: “Russia without Putin”, “Freedom for Russia, peace for Ukraine”Where “Putin is not Russia”.

“Forty thousand Russians live in the Czech Republic, and yet these Russians are unknown to the Czech people.”Anton Litvine, an artist and activist who has lived in Prague for ten years, told Agence France-Presse (AFP), the organizer of the demonstration. “We want to show that the Russians living here support Ukraine against Putin and the war.”He added.

“The Russians here are not Putin, they are Europeans.”, The activist underlined holding the blue and white flag as the protesters waved. The Russian tricolor (white, blue, red) was rediscovered for this event, he explained. “We do not want that red bar representing blood, so we removed it. Now there is only the whiteness of the snow and the pure blue of the sky.he said.

Members of the Russian community in Prague protested against the war in Ukraine, especially on Saturday, March 26, 2022, demanding the closure of airspace in the country. Michael Chisek / AFP

Earlier, activists painted the stairs of the Russian embassy in Prague blood red.