March 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Biden is more and more aggressive towards Putin

Rusty Knowles March 27, 2022 2 min read

Thousands of Russians protest against Vladimir Putin in Prague

Thousands of protesters, mainly Russians, gathered in Prague on Saturday to condemn the military offensive ordered by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and demand an end to the war.

According to the organizers, about 5,000 people marched through the historic center of Prague chanting: “Russia without Putin”, “Freedom for Russia, peace for Ukraine”Where “Putin is not Russia”.

“Forty thousand Russians live in the Czech Republic, and yet these Russians are unknown to the Czech people.”Anton Litvine, an artist and activist who has lived in Prague for ten years, told Agence France-Presse (AFP), the organizer of the demonstration. “We want to show that the Russians living here support Ukraine against Putin and the war.”He added.

“The Russians here are not Putin, they are Europeans.”, The activist underlined holding the blue and white flag as the protesters waved. The Russian tricolor (white, blue, red) was rediscovered for this event, he explained. “We do not want that red bar representing blood, so we removed it. Now there is only the whiteness of the snow and the pure blue of the sky.he said.

Signs held by protesters also called the Russians “Speak and fight against the real enemy, not Ukraine”, And called the Russian president an assassin. Protesters marched on Wenceslas Square, demanding the release of political prisoners, including Alexei Navalny. He was sentenced this week to nine years in prison in a strictly ruling colony.

See also  China and the United States announced a surprise deal in the final stages of the Glasgow Climate Conference

Earlier, activists painted the stairs of the Russian embassy in Prague blood red.

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, activists poured blood-red paint on the steps of the Russian Embassy in Prague.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a ‘butcher’

March 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

North Korean shooting: UN refuses to tighten sanctions on China, Russia – 03/26/2022 at 07:35

March 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

France wants to coordinate “humanitarian operation” in Mariupol with Turkey and Greece; More than 7,300 people were evacuated today via humanitarian routes

March 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Sean Penn calls for Oscars boycott if Zelensky falls behind from Telecast

March 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

do not miss! The conjunction of the planet and the moon this weekend

March 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Live summary of the fourth day finals

March 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Destiny has been banned from Twitch indefinitely

March 27, 2022 Len Houle