Karl-Anthony Towns recovers, Anthony Edwards breaks out for 36 in Minnesota Timberwolves win in Game 1

Memphis, tin – Anthony Edwards He stunned in his first post-season appearance, and Cities of Karl Anthony It turned in a great bounce game as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 in Game One of the first-round series on Saturday.

“We did a great job playing our game of Timberwolves basketball,” Townes said. “This was a win for the team. It happened because we all came today with one goal in mind, and that was winning. I thought we played a lot to win basketball. We did a lot of little things we needed to win. We should be very proud of our performance. “.

Edwards, the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, scored 36 points to become the third-youngest player with more than 35 points in a playoff game, just behind him. Derek rose And Tyler Hero, according to ESPN Statistics and Information Research. Edwards hit him from across the field, draining four shots from outside the arc, making three baskets at the edge and converting 8 of 8 free throw attempts in one of the most blessed concerts in recent NBA history.

“I told [teammate Taurean Prince] Edwards said: “I treat every game the same way. I didn’t feel any difference – like the regular season game for me.”

Towns, who had major problems in Minnesota’s Tuesday night win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, pooled his fortune with an effective performance of 29 points and 13 rebounds. Take control of the Memphis center Stephen Adams, scored in 9 of his 11 attempts against the tough tough guy for the Grizzlies. It was in marked contrast to Townes’ sporadic efforts in Minneapolis.

“I’m pleased with the performance you put in tonight,” Townes said. “I really feel like that’s what I’m supposed to do. It shouldn’t be something we should be celebrating, like, ‘Oh, I got a chance to play a really good game on the national stage.'” You should be really proud and excited. I’m supposed to do that.”

In his post-match comments, Towns emphasized Edwards’ superb shot, and the ability to strike tough attempts against a tight defense. On Saturday, eight of Edwards’ 12 field goals were contested by Memphis defenders.

“He’s not going to get an easy shot,” Townes said. “For him to be able to multiple dribble in the qualifiers while still getting in place and shooting, that is something special. Because once you get into the qualifiers, the individual dribbling engines are usually put away, and he still finds ways to get there. He is a special talent.”

Edwards’ shot probability — which measures the probability of an attempt being successful — was the lowest among the eight players in the game who attempted more than 10 field goals, according to Second Spectrum. However, he finished with a healthy effective field goal percentage of 56%.

Edwards was well aware of his reputation for making difficult, sometimes low-profile attempts, joking that he was completely satisfied with his diet.

“I love my shots,” Edwards said. “Whatever shot I take, whether it’s a trey ball back or a mid-range step back or a float or a layup – whatever my shot is – I love it. Sometimes, [Timberwolves coach Chris Finch] I may not like it, but I like my shot. I just trust myself.”

The Timberwolves also have confidence in Edwards, as the long-suffering Minnesota franchise surged 1-0 in their quest to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004.

“When he plays basketball at this level, he’s almost unstoppable,” Towns said of Edwards, before correcting himself. “It’s unstoppable, actually.”