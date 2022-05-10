‘Late Show’ halts production, Stephen Colbert shows COVID symptoms

Recording of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has been suspended until “further notice” because the talk show host “experiences symptoms consistent with recurring COVID,” according to a tweet from the show’s account. Posted on Monday afternoon.

Colbert previously tested positive for the coronavirus less than a month ago. According to a tweet From April 21 at the time, he wrote that he was “basically fine,” thanks to his vaccination, and joked, “It just proves I’d do anything to avoid an interview with Jason Bateman,” referring to a planned interview that night with a star. Ozark’ famous.

On Monday, the political funnyman once again shed light on his positive test, tweeting: “Worse. Sequel. Never.”

Monday’s announcement indicated that Colbert – who is broadcasting his show on CBS – “will be isolated for a few more days”.

This may be Stephen Colbert’s second panic from COVID-19 in less than a month. Scott Kowalschek/CBS

Fellow Late Night Talk Show Jimmy Kimmel He also missed recording recently His ABC series after contracting the virus. Comedian Mike Berpiglia, 43, has temporarily taken over hosting duties for the 54-year-old, and Include a conversation with Kevin Hart About the consequences of a man Attacking Dave Chappelle On stage recently at the Hollywood Bowl.