Johnny Depp Is Not Dating His Lawyer, Despite Social Media Speculation

Johnny Depp He was very friendly with one of his lawyers, but even if you saw smoke… We’re here to tell you, there’s no fire.
Resources related to Camille Vasquez One of the many lawyers Johnny hired to accompany him at his trial Amber Heard – He tells TMZ… there is speculation that something is going on between her and JD… but it’s nothing more than fan fiction from social media.
In other words, we’re told that they’re definitely not dating – despite what some people think they see happen in the courtroom.
In fact, many TikTok and Twitter users have jumped to the conclusion… these two are in a relationship based on their interactions in court.
The truth is… Johnny and Camille seem so comfortable around each other… that they constantly touch each other in a rather intimate way.
To this point, our sources are telling us… that everyone on the legal team has been exposed to buttons, but they all got very close to their client – it’s become a professional relationship and friendship together.
For all the smiles and laughs that some have noticed between Johnny and Camille, we’re told she finds him funny… and can’t help but laugh at some of his antics and/or his sense of humor.
Most importantly, our sources tell us that Camille is happily taken. She is dating a British real estate – with whom she has been in a serious relationship for several months.
Bottom line… We’re told that Camille doesn’t think Johnny treats her any differently than any of the other lawyers, and they’re all just trying to stay strong as this trial rages on. Our sources say they are looking to W for Johnny.
