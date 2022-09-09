Live – Death of Elizabeth II: Emmanuel Macron will speak this Friday at 10:30am

Where will the Queen of England be buried?
Whereas The first tributes are poured in As the flags in the United Kingdom are lowered, Buckingham creates the famous “London Bridge” action, which has been produced since the 1960s.
The Queen’s funeral will take place at the Abbey ten days after her death WestminsterHer marriage to Prince Philip took place in 1947 and her coronation in 1953.
Still published according to protocol Politics, a minute of silence will be observed across the country for two minutes at noon. A procession will take place in London and Windsor, after which the Queen is expected to be buried Windsor CastleAnd more precisely in the King George VI Memorial, the vault where his parents and his sister Margaret rest according to the site. Royal stories.
Charles, cursed name for British sovereigns?
The son of the late Elizabeth II officially succeeded her as Charles III this Thursday, raising questions about his choice of surname as he chooses one of his four first names.
Historically, Charles had a difficult reign across the Channel. Charles I enjoyed a reign marked by conflict with Parliament and civil war that culminated in a revolution: the king was executed and the monarchy abolished in 1649.
Although the monarchy was abolished in England after the execution of Charles I, his son, who fled the country, was proclaimed king in Scotland in January 1651. After the Restoration he had to face two profound crises, the Black Death of 1665 and the Great Fire of London a year later.
British Monarchy Sites Brought Back Online
In tribute to Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, the sites of the British monarchy and the Prince of Wales, temporarily unavailable earlier in the day, have been put back online in black and white.
On these sites, Link to obituary Virtual is included for those who want to pay their last respects to the sovereign.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered ‘sincere condolences’ to the UK
Tributes are mounting. Early this Friday morning, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, offered his “sincere condolences” to British citizens, according to state media.
“On behalf of and on behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi Jinping expressed his deepest condolences,” state broadcaster CCTV said. “His death is a great loss to the British people,” the Chinese head of state said.
What will happen in the coming hours?
The imagined Operation Unicorn was set at the time of Elizabeth II’s death in Scotland. In a few hours, the latter’s remains at Balmoral Castle are due to be moved to Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s official residence in Scotland.
Later, she will be brought to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where a religious ceremony will be held and British citizens will be able to pay their last respects.
The body is then to be taken to London.
Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to the Queen at 10.30am.
The day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Emmanuel Macron will pay tribute to the late sovereign in a video message released at 10:30am this Friday.
Charles III will speak for the first time this Friday
First speech The new ruler of the United Kingdom is Charles III It is expected this Friday, the day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
As the saying goes, “a king never dies”, the former Prince of Wales will not be crowned for weeks or even months if he becomes king the moment his mother dies. A time of mourning for the kingdom.
“We loved you, madam”: Elizabeth II’s death in one of Friday’s newspapers
This is a memorial to the dead on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 after ruling for more than a decade. The BBC’s announcement of his death caused an outpouring of emotion around the world.
This Friday, British newspapers are paying tribute to their monarch. “Death of the Queen”, placed in full page and large print The Times. “His Majesty dies aged 96. The King takes the name of Charles III. The world mourns a beloved sovereign”, we can read.
What will happen in the coming hours and days in England?
This Friday should be mainly dedicated to Prince Charles’ royal title. At 10 a.m. (local time), he is due to be declared king during an assembly at St. James’s Palace, although his coronation will only take place in the coming months.
Parliament will convene to accept the condolence message and all its sessions will be suspended for 10 days. Charles’ first audience as king with Prime Minister Liz Truss and her cabinet will be at 3:30pm local time.
>> This article explains what will happen in the next few days
The world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in unison
Addressing “their thoughts” to the royal family and its people, heads of state or heads of government said they were personally affected by the death of the sovereign, who during his 70-year reign had met almost every major leader on the planet.
A minute’s silence at the UN, the Eiffel Tower without electricity, flags at half-mast not only in the White House but also in the Sultanate of Oman, days of mourning in Brazil, Jordan or Cuba… in the four corners of the world.
Hello everyone!
Welcome to this new live dedicated to the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.
