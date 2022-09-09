Live – Death of Elizabeth II: Emmanuel Macron will speak this Friday at 10:30am

7:05

Whereas The first tributes are poured in As the flags in the United Kingdom are lowered, Buckingham creates the famous “London Bridge” action, which has been produced since the 1960s.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at the Abbey ten days after her death WestminsterHer marriage to Prince Philip took place in 1947 and her coronation in 1953.

Still published according to protocol Politics, a minute of silence will be observed across the country for two minutes at noon. A procession will take place in London and Windsor, after which the Queen is expected to be buried Windsor CastleAnd more precisely in the King George VI Memorial, the vault where his parents and his sister Margaret rest according to the site. Royal stories.