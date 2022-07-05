LIVE – War in Ukraine: “Massive” Russian bombing of city of Sloviansk

14:41

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the role of Greek companies in Russian oil exports, seeing it as a situation “incompatible with Europe’s interests”.

While many shipping or oil companies in Europe and the United States have suspended trade with Russia, Greek shipowners, who control the bulk of the European Union fleet, continue to transport Russian crude.

The head of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) defended the continuation of these exchanges in early June, assuring that “Greek shipping has not done anything illegal” and “has not violated any sanctions”. In May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reminded shipowners of their “conscience” when it comes to transporting oil.