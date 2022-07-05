LIVE – War in Ukraine: “Massive” Russian bombing of city of Sloviansk

Volodymyr Zelensky criticizes the role of Greek shipowners in Russian oil transport
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the role of Greek companies in Russian oil exports, seeing it as a situation “incompatible with Europe’s interests”.
While many shipping or oil companies in Europe and the United States have suspended trade with Russia, Greek shipowners, who control the bulk of the European Union fleet, continue to transport Russian crude.
The head of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) defended the continuation of these exchanges in early June, assuring that “Greek shipping has not done anything illegal” and “has not violated any sanctions”. In May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reminded shipowners of their “conscience” when it comes to transporting oil.
“Massive” Russian bombing of the city of Sloviansk, according to the municipality
The City of SlovianskThe next target for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine is coming under a “massive” bombardment, its mayor announced, calling on residents to take shelter.
“Sloviansk! Massive bombardment of the city. Center, north. Everyone is sheltering,” pointed out Vadim Liakh, mayor of the city of about 100,000 before the war, on Facebook.
Moscow accuses Western weapons supplied to Ukraine of ending up on the “black market”.
Russia, through its Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, has confirmed that military equipment supplied to Ukraine by the West is now on the black arms market and in the Middle East, although this has been confirmed without evidence.
Sergei Shoigu accused the West of bleeding Russia so far by sending more than 28,000 tons of weapons to Ukraine “in the hope of prolonging the conflict.”
Update the situation at 1 pm.
• Dnipropetrovsk area hit by Russian missiles. “The Russian military fired seven missiles at Dnipropetrovsk,” the regional administration said in a message on Telegram. Ukrainian forces shot down six, including one that hit the town of Pokrov.
• NATO approves the joining of Sweden and Finland. NATO's thirty member states have begun the approval process for Sweden and Finland's accession, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, announced.
• Russia is making "significant progress" in its goal of "liberating" Donbass.
• In Lugano, a meeting of Ukraine and its allies laid out policies for reconstruction.
In Lugano, a meeting of Ukraine and its allies laid out policies for reconstruction
Dozens of officials from Ukraine’s main allies in its opposition to Moscow, international organizations and the private sector have gathered since Monday in Lugano, in the Alpine country’s south, to reiterate their solidarity with the Moscow-occupied country. The foundation for reconstruction, which will be a “colossal” task in the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Its Prime Minister Denis Simekel, who arrived in Lugano on Monday at the head of a large delegation, estimated that at least $750 billion would be needed to raise the country from the ruins.
The Lugano Declaration states that the signatories are “fully committed to supporting Ukraine on its journey” to join its status as an EU candidate country and that Ukraine should be responsible for reconstruction.
After the capture of Lisitsansk, the Russians could now focus on the east of the Donetsk region.
Luhansk regional governor Serhii Haidai said in a telegram on Tuesday that Russian forces would now focus on the cities of Sloviansk and Bagmut, located east of Donetsk region.
The area borders the Luhansk region, which the Russians claimed to have fully captured this weekend.
“Their first target is the Donetsk region. Sloviansk and Bakhmut are about to be hit. Bakhmut is already under heavy shelling,” Serhiy Haidai said.
With the capture of Lysisansk, Russia has made “significant progress” in its goal of “liberating” the Donbass.
The British Ministry of Defense explains that Russian troops are advancing and pushing back Ukrainian forces.
“Relatively quick setup Lysisansk “Russia is expanding its control over almost the entire Luhansk region, allowing it to claim substantial progress with the goal of ‘liberating’ the Donbass,” he explains. At his daily point.
The ministry adds that “Ukrainian forces can now return to easily defensible front lines.”
Russia plans to launch a rail link to the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Russia plans to open a rail link between the Rostov region in western Russia and its occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, the news agency reported.
When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, it had the same priority and rushed to build transport links.
NATO introduces membership recognition for Sweden and Finland
NATO’s thirty member states have begun the approval process for Sweden and Finland’s accession, the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, announced.
“Signing the Protocols of Accession starts the ratification process in each member state”, he explained before the Ambassadors of the countries of the Alliance launched the Protocols.
One country, Turkey, conditionally agreed to comply with commitments made by the two Nordic countries at the Madrid summit on the fight against terrorism.
Russia accuses Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war
Russia has said it is investigating the alleged torture of Russian soldiers who were captured by Ukrainian forces and released in a prisoner exchange with Ukraine.
After the Russian invasion, the two countries exchanged prisoners of war several times. The latest was dated June 29 and involved 144 Ukrainians and several on the Russian side.
Some of the Russians released on this occasion cited “numerous acts of violence they suffered” during their detention, including beatings, electric torture or deprivation of water or food, according to the press release.
‘Exporting Russia today is death’: Ukrainian minister calls for restrictions on Russia’s access to maritime transport
In a tweet, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the international community to limit Russia’s access to maritime traffic.
“Russia’s export-oriented economy is heavily dependent on maritime transport provided by foreign navies. I urge partners to limit access to Russian services and dismantle Putin’s war machine. After all, what Russia really exports to the world today is death, crisis and lies,” he wrote.
Ukrainian officials say the Dnipropetrovsk region has been hit by Russian missiles
Ukrainian officials said the missile was fired at Russia Dnipropetrovsk regionTuesday in the central east of the country.
“The Russian military fired seven missiles at Dnipropetrovsk,” the regional administration said in a message on Telegram.
Ukrainian forces shot down 6 of them City of Pokrov, several houses were damaged. No casualties occurred.
A former member of the Russian security services heads the government of the occupied Kherson region
Sergey Eliseyev, a Russian officer from the powerful security services (FSB), took over as head of the Ukrainian region’s government. GersonOccupied by Russian forces.
“Russia has always been here,” he said.
Since the capture of Kherson, Moscow has pursued a policy of Russification: the ruble was introduced, Russian passports were issued, a first Russian bank opened there at the end of June, critical voices are suppressed and economic activity is largely under control. Aggressive management.
The UK has imposed new sanctions on Putin’s ally Belarus
On Tuesday, the UK introduced new economic and trade sanctions against Belarus in support of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. These include import and export restrictions.
“The Belarusian regime actively facilitated Putin’s invasion, allowing Russia to take Ukraine into a pincer movement – sending troops and missiles over their border and hijacking Russian aircraft over their airspace,” the UK government said in a statement.
The Swedish prime minister pledged to support sanctions on Kyiv and Moscow
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who visited Kyiv and its suburbs on Monday, called for increased European support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia’s military advance on eastern Ukrainian territory.
“Russia should not be allowed to gain by violating international law and other fundamental principles,” Magdalena Andersen said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, “the best way to win this war is to strengthen support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia through new sanctions”.
Macron and Scholes are coordinating the war in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continued “closer coordination in response to the war in Ukraine” during a working dinner in Paris on Monday evening.
The two leaders met a week later for a private dinner on June 25 during the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps.
They traveled to Kyiv on June 16 with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to signal their support for Ukraine and the country’s candidacy for membership in the European Union.
