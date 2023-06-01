Live – War in Ukraine: Russia says it foiled Ukrainian “invasion” attempt

Today
Moscow says it repelled the attempted land grab
“Motorized infantry of two companies of Ukrainian terrorist groups, reinforced by tanks, attempted to invade Russian territory near the Novaya Davolshanka and Sebekino international road checkpoints,” the Ministry of Defense of Russia said on Thursday. “The attacks, which took place around 3 a.m. Moscow time,” were foiled. “There is no trespassing.”
“Ukraine is ready to join NATO,” says V. ZELENSKY
“Our future lies in the European Union. Ukraine is ready to join NATO. We are ready when NATO is ready,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his visit to Moldova, where he attended a summit of the European Political Community. “Security guarantees are very important not only for Ukraine, but also for our neighbors like Moldova,” he continued with Moldovan President Mia Sandu.
“Make sure history doesn’t repeat itself”
Meeting in Oslo on Thursday, NATO foreign ministers will try to find a compromise ahead of a July summit in Vilnius. Discussions will focus on security guarantees on the path to membership with Ukraine and avoiding a new conflict with Russia.
“We must ensure that history does not repeat itself,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said as the meeting opened. “That is why we need to create a framework for providing security guarantees to Ukraine after the end of the war,” he stressed.
Nintendo is closing its operations in Russia
Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it would end its operations in Russia, where it had already scaled back operations last year, as did other companies in its industry after troops from Moscow invaded Ukraine. The Japanese video game giant was already suspended in March 2022, after the start of the war, its export to Russia, it was announced temporarily.
Its online store has also been unavailable since that day as ruble transactions were suspended by its payment service provider. “As a result, and due to the economic outlook, Nintendo Europe has decided to cease operations of its Russian subsidiary,” a brief statement said.
Thanks to V. ZELENSKY Moldova
“I’m happy to be here,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told cameras as he arrived at the second meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Moldova for a summit with strong symbolic value. He thanked the Moldovan people “for welcoming so many refugees since the first day of the war”. “We are going to reaffirm our support for Ukraine, which resists Russian aggression,” Moldovan President Mia Sandu said.
A review of the last 24 hours
According to Ukrainian authorities, at least three people, including a child, were killed in a new airstrike in Qew in the early hours of Thursday, June 1. On the other side of the front line, Russia has begun evacuating hundreds of children, with the Kremlin deeming the situation “dangerous.” Highlights from the last 24 hours.
Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyU hosted by Moldovan President @sandumaiamd at Mimi Castle for the 2nd Summit of the European Political Community uniting 47 countries. @TF1Info @LCI pic.twitter.com/qRtzGRChqK — Bastien Augey (@AugeyBastien) June 1, 2023
V. ZELENSKY visited the Summit of the European Community
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Thursday morning for the summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which brings together fifty European leaders in Moldova, which borders Ukraine. The Ukrainian head of state was the first to be welcomed on the red carpet by Moldovan President Mia Sandu. His presence was not confirmed in advance.
Arms race
“There is a general movement of arms race. Current massive purchases will feed the arsenals for years to come,” assessed Pascal Boniface, IRIS Director of LCI. As for the European meeting in Moldova, the expert believes that Zelensky’s visit will allow him to “get a message of unity from the participants. The fact that he is coming shows that he is not besieged.”
Interview
LCI Pascal Boniface, director of the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS), noted, “We can go further in this expansion phase”. “The coming war is new to Russia. It is new that Russian territory may be affected.” “Ukrainians cannot attack Russia with Western weapons without the agreement of these countries,” says the geopolitical scientist.
LCI in Ukraine
LCI traveled to Ukraine, 7 kilometers from the Russian border. Since the beginning of the invasion, by the end of February 2022, tensions have been constantly re-awakened. On the spot, the citizens must now live in close proximity to the enemy nation.
“Non-stop strikes” in a Russian border town
A town in the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, was targeted for several hours by “unrelenting strikes” and five people were injured, local governor Vyacheslav Kladkov said Thursday. “Sebekhino is facing uninterrupted strikes” with rocket launchers, he wrote in a telegram, accusing Ukrainian forces of shelling the local “center and suburbs.”
New attack on cue
Russia launched an airstrike in Qew early Thursday, killing at least three people, including two children, and spreading terror in the Ukrainian capital after a week of strikes. Two children were killed and ten others wounded in Thursday’s attack, which began around 3 a.m. local time, Kyiv’s military administration said.
“According to the first report of rescuers, three people, including two children, died and four were injured” in the Desnianskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko explained in a telegram. Several Russian missiles were fired in the direction of the Ukrainian capital this week and an unusual daylight attack on the city on Monday led residents to take cover.
