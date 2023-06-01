Live – War in Ukraine: Russia says it foiled Ukrainian “invasion” attempt

“Make sure history doesn’t repeat itself”

Meeting in Oslo on Thursday, NATO foreign ministers will try to find a compromise ahead of a July summit in Vilnius. Discussions will focus on security guarantees on the path to membership with Ukraine and avoiding a new conflict with Russia.

“We must ensure that history does not repeat itself,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said as the meeting opened. “That is why we need to create a framework for providing security guarantees to Ukraine after the end of the war,” he stressed.