April 30, 2022

Microsoft adds a free, built-in VPN to its Edge browser

Len Houle April 30, 2022 2 min read

Microsoft is adding a file Virtual Private Network (VPN) Service To the Edge browser in an effort to improve security and privacy, a Microsoft support page detected.

Called the “Edge Secure Network,” Microsoft is currently testing Cloudflare’s VPN service and says it will roll it out to the public as part of a security upgrade.

When you turn on the Edge Secure Network, you must encrypt your users’ web traffic so that ISPs cannot collect browsing information that you prefer to keep private, such as health-related searches or Just weird questions.

The new feature will also allow users to hide their location by enabling them to browse the web using a virtual IP address. This also means that users can access content that is blocked in their countries, for example, Netflix or Hulu shows.

However, there is an advantage to this free service. Data usage is limited to 1GB per month, and users will need to sign into a Microsoft account in order for the company, ironically, to track their usage.

Microsoft adds that while Cloudflare will collect support and diagnostic information from the service, the company will permanently scrap this data every 25 hours.

While the feature is still in development and not yet available for early testing either, Microsoft has detailed how users can try out the preview. This indicates that it may soon be rolling out to one of the Microsoft Edge Insider channels first, which users can do Download and join here.

Once you do that, you can try out the preview version by opening Edge, and heading to Settings and moreAnd and clicking on secure network.

Click “Secure Network” to turn on the VPN service.
Image: Microsoft

At this point, users will be asked to sign in to a Microsoft account or create an account. After doing that, a solid shield icon will appear in the browser window, indicating that the Microsoft Edge Secure Network is now turned on. It will be turned off after the user closes the browser.

Microsoft is one of the many browsers that offer some kind of VPN service. Opera comes with a free one Also, but the most popular browsers like Mozilla only offers a paid VPN serviceas he does Google Chromethus potentially helping to improve Edge’s value proposition.

