Microsoft begins public preview of the new Teams for commercial customers

Microsoft said on Monday that it has begun rolling out a new, faster version of the Teams communications app for Windows for commercial customers enrolled in the preview program. The software will be available to all customers later this year, and Microsoft is promising new versions of Teams for Mac and the web.

Since its debut in 2017, Teams has become the jewel of Microsoft 365, the subscription-based productivity suite formerly known as Office 365. Companies have been quick to adopt Teams to keep workers connected through video calls and text chats during the COVID pandemic. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in January that more than 280 million people use Teams each month, even though many workers are commuting back to offices.

Microsoft Teams experienced some performance issues in 2020, which the Hasmet company. In an interview with CNBC, Jeff Tepper, Microsoft’s president of applications and platforms, said that in 2021, as the use of Teams continues to grow, Microsoft has begun building a second generation of software with a focus on improving performance.

reports From a new version of Teams distributed earlier this year. Tepper said this generated “a lot of excitement” but that he did not want Microsoft to announce the update until the software had achieved an internal goal of being twice as fast as before while using half the memory as before.

The new version also includes improvements aimed at streamlining Teams, building on More than 400 Some of the feature updates Microsoft introduced last year, Tepper said, are intended to help Microsoft catch up with rivals. Competition comes from the likes of Cisco, Google, Slack, and Salesforce-owned Zoom.