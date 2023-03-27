WB’s Smash Bros.-like shutters through 2024 with no refunds

Today, Warner Bros. Games and Player First announced that MultiVersus The open beta will close in 90 days. The publisher and developers promise that the game will return in “early 2024.” In the meantime, players will not be able to play online, and no new updates will be released. And in bad news for players who have invested money in the game, WB Games has no current plans to offer refunds.

Released in July 2022And MultiVersus I walked out of the gate hot, It has become one of the most popular games on Steam. Play platform fighter like a lot Smash Bros.but instead of classic Nintendo characters, a strange group of fighters from the WB-owned IP appeared, such as Shaggy from Scooby DooSuperman from DC Comics, and Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes. Players enjoyed the free-to-play fighter, and praised the cross-play and combat. But in the months since, many have complained about the lack of updates and new characters. As of last month, Most of the game’s audience on PC has disappeared. Now, the people behind the game are locking everything down until next year in an effort to, as they say, make the game better “the right way.”

in Posted on the official website of the gameco-founder of Player First Games and MultiVersus Director Tony Huynh explained why the team closed the open beta on June 25, saying that while it was an “important learning opportunity” for the studio and a “stepping stone” to the next “phase” of the F2P fighter, “there’s still a lot of work to do.”

As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically pacing new character content, maps, and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated grid code and more matchmaking improvements. We will also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking for new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.

To do it the right way, we’ll close the MultiVersus Open Beta June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we will be pausing updates and turning off the game while we prepare to launch MultiVersuswhich we are targeting in early 2024.

During this extended downtime, not all game modes and features will be available online. Players will also have limited offline access to the in-game training room and local matches. Elsewhere in the post, The instructions confirm that MultiVersus It will be completely delisted from digital stores on April 4th. The premium currency will also be removed from the game during this extended lockdown.

This last part is noteworthy. This was a game that sold founder packs and in-game currency. He had a large cosmetic store and excellent battle cards. And all of that content will be virtually worthless once it’s gone MultiVersusServers closed in June. In their FAQ, WB and the developers made it clear that there will be no refunds, stating that refunds will not be available “as a result of the Open Beta closure.” However, all progress and content will be transferred to MultiVersus When he returns next year.

Understandably, early reactions to this news have been negative, with players demanding refunds and wondering why the hiatus has been so long. Some also consider that the game may not return. However, at least for now, the developers are behind MultiVersus He will return in early 2024, they insist. We’ll wait and see.