Microsoft begins testing a family plan for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has started testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan that will allow subscribers to share their benefits with other people. A preview of this Xbox Game Pass family plan is available in Colombia and Ireland today, and testers will be able to add up to four people to their subscription as long as they’re in the same country.

Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders can start previewing a plan that allows multiple people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits. Tyler Metlider explains, Senior Technical Program Manager at Microsoft. “This makes it easy to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and the cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content and benefits.”

Microsoft rumors circulated You’ve been thinking about an Xbox Game Pass family plan for some time, and this preview shows it’s getting ready to test how broader Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sharing works.

Microsoft currently offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month. Neither of them include online multiplayer capabilities, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99, which unlocks Game Pass for console, PC, and access to EA Play and online multiplayer.

Testers in Colombia or Ireland can sign up for an Xbox Insider Preview of the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan today in the Microsoft Store, and joining the preview will convert the current time remaining on the plan to a new plan “based on the financial value of the old membership.” So if you have a full month of Ultimate, it will convert to 18 days of membership in this new plan, which indicates that Microsoft will offer a separate tier once Game Pass participation is fully ready for a broader launch.