Moscow was angered by Zelensky’s comments urging NATO “preventive strikes”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO to “remove the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons.”

Moscow slammed the Ukrainian president’s statements on Thursday Volodymyr Zelenskywho mentioned “Preemptive Strikes” Of NATO against Russia, Cue later noted that Volodymyr Zelensky was talking about deterrence, not nuclear strikes. Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Thursday during a video conference with the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank. “What should NATO do? Eliminate the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons. But above all, I appeal to the international community once again as before February 24: preventive strikes, they know what will happen to them if they use them.said the President of Ukraine.

See more – War in Ukraine: Zelensky wants to win to prevent “Russian tanks from going to Warsaw or Prague”

“Bad and Unpredictable Consequences”

“There’s no other way, waiting for a nuclear attack from Russia, so you’re like, ‘Oh, well, you’re doing this, so take it from us!’ Review the way it exerts pressure, that’s what NATO should do, review the way it uses it.”, Volodymyr Zelensky continued. After these announcements, Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesman, Serguiï Nykyforov, clarified that these comments related to the preventive sanctions taken against Moscow before the February 24 attack, not preemptive military strikes.

“The President talked about the period before February 24. It is necessary to take preventive measures so as not to allow Russia to start a war. I remind you that the measures in question at that time were only sanctions.He posted on Facebook that kyiv will not call “not at all” To use nuclear weapons. Several senior Russian officials strongly criticized Volodymyr Zelensky’s comments on Thursday evening. “Such statements are nothing more than an invitation to start a new world war with dire and unpredictable consequences” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the Ria Novosti agency.

Read moreThe War in Ukraine: Key Strategic Issues for the Recapture of Kherson

He called on the US, UK and EU to react to these comments. “in practice” Kiev shared. For her part, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, blamed the West “To provoke nuclear war”. “Everyone on Earth needs to realize that Zelensky, this unbalanced, weaponized character, this puppet, has become a planet-destroying monster.”she wrote in Telegram.

See more – Is Russia still a major nuclear power?