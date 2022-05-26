MSI showcases dual-chip design for AMD X670 . motherboard

Two sims yet no active cooling

MSI tries to share as much information as possible on the AMD AM5 platform.

The company has already confirmed AMD EXPO . Technology For DDR5 memory overclocking profiles, as well as published installation guide AMD Ryzen 7000 Engineering Sample CPU. AMD was clearly not satisfied that MSI was so straightforward with all this information, in the end Computex was just a demo rather than a full disclosure. Thus, some of this information has already been removed at AMD’s request.

But MSI is clearly not bothered by it. During the MSI Insider stream, the company showed off the design of the AMD X670 chipset without the heat exchangers. This is actually the first time we’ve seen the dual chipset design, which AMD confirmed but didn’t show itself.

AMD X670 motherboard, Source: MSI

The AMD AM5 platform featuring the LGA1718 socket will host CPUs up to 170W PPT (Socket Power). The first generation of AM5 CPUs will be based on Zen4 architecture with support for DDR5 memory as well as PCIe Gen5 hardware. The X670E and X670 chipsets, with their dual design, will provide up to 24 PCIe Gen5 slots for graphics and storage.

Although AMD has already confirmed, the new X670 chipset does not require active cooling. This will simply make for AMD 600 series motherboards, lower development cost and possibly also mean lower power requirements.

AMD X670 chipset cooling, Source: MSI

The presentation of the Computex Ryzen 7000 and X670 is just a glimpse of what will be released this fall (officially). AMD has promised to provide more details this summer. B650 motherboards should feature a single-chipset design, so that should mean smaller heatsinks.

