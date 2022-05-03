Nintendo updates Switch Online + Expansion Pack promo with new footage

participation in Nintendo Live employment

Since Nintendo introduced the higher-priced expansion category to Switch Online, it’s continued to boost it with more DLC and legacy content.

The latest addition just last week was Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion. The official “Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Trailer Overview” has now been updated with some extensive screenshots of this downloadable content which is It can now be accessed through this subscriptionprovided you have access to Splatoon 2.

“Active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can now enjoy Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC on the Nintendo Switch platform at no additional cost. * It’s a great way to practice before the launch of Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch!”

Nintendo usually offers a few hints about what’s next in this expansion trailer, and this latest trailer seems to confirm that. Kirby 64: Crystal Shards And pokemon snap The next games that are added to the N64 library will be.

This latest trailer follows an update of both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive/Genesis services recently.

