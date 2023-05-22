Skull and Bones: ‘Current’ images leaks online

Skull and Bones might just be the most sinister project in gaming history. It’s been hit with countless delays, any game released has been a disappointment, and there’s reportedly a rope hanging around the project being put in there with the permission of the Singaporean government.

Recently, a short series of images were leaked on Reddit, with the poster claiming to reveal the “current state” of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s live-action hacking saga. It’s been five months since Ubisoft aired new gameplay, and once again, it looks like the game could be delayed – or a cancellation agreement could be agreed.

Skull and Bones should sink

At this point, it seems odd to think that Skull and Bones will ever be released, and if that is the case, there is almost no expectation that it will ever be released in any kind of decent condition. It’s been in development for several years, and in that time, almost no one — critics, fans, or otherwise — had anything they hoped to say about the game.

Only the Skull and Bones project is said to be alive because of an old deal Between Ubisoft Singapore and the Singaporean government.

in the latest photos According to an alleged leak from within the project, Skull and Bones kind of looks exactly as it did in the game’s latest updates, published in January 2023. It doesn’t look like huge leaps have been made, which was to be expected.

Recently, Ubisoft decided to double its resources for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, hiring hundreds of developers to step into the fold and focus heavily on what could be considered its flagship franchise. As far as we know, there’s nothing new being introduced to push Skull and Bones over the finish line.

People got tired of Skull and Bone years ago – and now they’re completely exhausted. Even if it does launch, we can’t see there’s been a lot of support for the game in the past keeping the lights on, and the reception is sure to be downright underwhelming.

For more Insider Gaming news, Check out our coverage of the “tons of leaks” posted about Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Related