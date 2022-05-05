May 6, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first TV action character: Ewan McGregor, Hasbro

Roxanne Bacchus May 5, 2022 2 min read

Action figure Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, dressed in a cloth cloak, raises his blue lightsaber.

picture: Lucasfilm / Hasbro

We still have just over three weeks left Obi-Wan Kenobi The TV series premieres on Disney+ on May 27, but star Wars showMerchandise is already starting to appear along with new trailer. First, last night’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live (Guest comedian Mike Berpiglia) Ewan McGregor Same, is excellent, six-inch, black series action figure of middle-aged Obi-Wan from the show.

Have a look—good looking, tall, steamy:

picture: Lucasfilm / Hasbro

picture: Lucasfilm / Hasbro

picture: Lucasfilm / Hasbro

picture: Lucasfilm / Hasbro

picture: Lucasfilm / Hasbro

Some things to note about the action figure: AAlthough he looks a lot like Iwan McGregor Photographed by Obi-Wan Kenobi in Revenge of the SithHe’s wearing a jacket that makes more sense than the Jedi dress he wore in that movie, which Alec Guinness wore. New hope. Also, this is an excellent similarity to MGregor, but on top of that, it’s also the best cloth cloak I’ve ever seen accompanying star Wars work personality. The pleats are perfect, and they even look very good when the hood is pulled over his head.

But if we are to indulge in speculation, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the action character is its name: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi). We know Obi-Wan is leaving Tatooine.And his watch on young Luke Skywalker –FOr for some reason, but “escape” is not a good reason. I assumed (like for each first Trailer for a movie) That he purposely left to stop Darth Vader from doing something, and/or trying to reconnect with his ex-Padwana, but now I’m wondering if some Sith detective finds him on Tatooine (according to the new trailer) and has to lock him out of the planet To cast doubt on its location, in which case a wander might make sense. we will see!

As I mentioned, McGregor first appeared as the action character in last night’s Jimmy Kimmel-less episode Jimmy Kimmel Livewhere, uh, all he said was that he doesn’t care about resemblance (7:25 o’clock) which is probably what Hasbro PR was hoping for:

Honestly, I think it’s a strong resemblance at least, but since I bought it This is awful star Wars 1995 numbers It could be argued that my emphatic view is indeed very skewed. But if you’re also excited, the Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers on May 11.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest marvel And star Wars Releases, what’s next for DC Universe on Film and TVAnd everything you want to know about him Dragon House And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

