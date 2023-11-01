Ørsted, an offshore wind company, cancels projects in New Jersey

Plans to build two wind farms off the coast of New Jersey were canceled Wednesday, the company behind them said, dealing a blow to the state’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and a jolt to the U.S. wind energy industry.

The move, which will force Ørsted, a Danish company, to take a write-down of up to $5.6 billion, will hamper the Biden administration’s plans to make the wind industry a critical component of plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. High inflation and high interest rates make planned projects that seemed like winners several years ago no longer profitable.

“The world has been turned upside down in many ways, from a macroeconomic and industry point of view,” Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper said in a call with reporters on Wednesday.

The projects, known as Ocean Wind 1 and 2, were intended to provide green energy to New Jersey. They received strong support from the state governor, Phil Murphy, a Democrat with national ambitions who emphasizes his environmental credentials but has drawn scorn recently for his failure to combat climate change. He suggested on Wednesday that Ørsted was a dishonest broker, insisting that the “future of offshore wind” along the state’s 130-mile coastline remains strong.