April 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

PlayStation Network experienced an outage that caused problems for PS4 and PS5 owners

PlayStation Network experienced an outage that caused problems for PS4 and PS5 owners

Len Houle April 13, 2022 1 min read

PlayStation Network had some rough patch on Tuesday night. For about 45 minutes, Sony PlayStation Network status page It showed that all of its services were having issues in some way, affecting things like logging into your account and connecting to PlayStation Now and the PlayStation Store. Now, however, the site shows that everything is “working fine”.

It is unclear exactly how common these problems are. I personally managed to connect online with blood borne He sent a message to a colleague, but the PS5’s PlayStation Store was having trouble loading a lot of content. Others have had more serious problems connecting to the Internet, including “Error code WS-37469-9,” as shown In this thread on the subreddit r/PS5. Downdetector It appears that there are more than 12,000 user reports of problems.

Epic Games chirp Also during the break, pointing It is an electronic game PlayStation players who may have had problems logging in to see Sony’s PlayStation Network status site. To my surprise, I was able to log in to It is an electronic game And getting into a match even after forcing the app to quit and restart, so the issues don’t seem to affect everyone.

Updated April 12, 7:53 PM ET: Sony says its services are back online.

See also  Activision Blizzard responds to workers' strike over vaccine mandate drop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Google Pixel 6A appears in FCC, referring to the May release

April 12, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Why has no one told me about the bright red Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

April 12, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Kingdom Hearts doxx Sora fans, find his realistic apartment in Tokyo

April 12, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

6 min read

Ireland Baldwin explains why she underwent a ‘mini-face-lift’ at the age of 26

April 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Photographer captures a 5-hour close-up video of the sun

April 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Phillies closer, Corey Nebel has been put on the list of those infected with the Covid virus, and Jeff Singer has called his hometown child

April 13, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

PlayStation Network experienced an outage that caused problems for PS4 and PS5 owners

April 13, 2022 Len Houle