This new phone is more powerful than my gaming PC and I don’t know why

It’s no secret that the talk Android phones It often packs unnecessary specs — I’m looking at you, 108MP cameras and 4K displays — and the new Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro offers even more.

This is new gaming phone From a company that has made quite a few at this point (hence the number “7” in the name), so you’d think it would know exactly what gamers need. Well apparently what they need is more RAM than your average gaming pc.

That’s right, the newly revealed Red Magic 7 Pro comes in a handful of configurations, and tops it off with a whopping 18GB of RAM. Or, if you want to stick with 16GB of RAM, you can increase the storage space by up to 1TB. That’s a lot.

When I took the phone out of the box, and saw the high specs on the side of the box, I was amazed. But only when I was playing on my PC for later games did I really tweak those specs.

It tops my gaming PC

My gaming PC, built in 2021 to be able to handle high-end games, as well as everything DaVinci Resolve and Adobe After Effects can offer, has only 16GB of RAM.

This was an amount that, when I was buying the parts, was sold to me as enough for these intensive operations. And after using the computer for several months, it seems to be enough for gaming or video making. So 16GB is well suited for tasks you wouldn’t even do on a smartphone.

The PC “only” has a 1TB SSD hard drive as well, which is the same amount of storage space as the Nubia phone. Admittedly, this wasn’t the best decision on my part, and I just ordered a 6TB hard drive, but it shows that the Red Magic 7 Pro matches my gaming PC for storage space as well.

Obviously when you go to the other specs, my gaming PC has a Nubia feature – but even when it comes to RAM, I don’t understand why the phone would need so much.

I should note that the Red Magic 7 Pro 18GB or 1TB models aren’t for sale in the US. But both versions have 16GB of RAM – like my computer – so my point remains.

game state

When it comes to mobile gaming, one simple fact is that it undermines much of the marketing fluff around gaming phones.

Cell phones are not like consoles; There are only two or three versions available to all players. There are hundreds of different types of cell phones, and to make sure all cell phone owners can play games together, Most titles are optimized to play on all devices.

You don’t need a super powerful mobile phone to play PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite or Genshin Impact. Any fairly modern device can do this, although it probably isn’t in the best graphical options.

Here’s the curious, but appreciated, difference that mobiles have with PCs – a lot of PC developers are happy to shrug their shoulders and say “well some guys can’t play our game”, which leads to the exclusion of users who don’t have the best-final specs .

Perhaps because it is designed as portable and easily accessible, or perhaps because mobile developers are trying too hard to compete for your attention, any old phone can play all the most popular games.

With that in mind, 18GB of RAM is completely unnecessary. I’d go so far as to say you don’t really need more than 8GB, and some won’t.

So why are phone companies, especially Nubia, pushing so hard on extra RAM like this? Well, it’s hard to know for sure, but there’s one reason I can think of: I wouldn’t write this article if the phone had a normal amount of memory.