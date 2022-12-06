Power cuts in all regions after Russian attack

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
• Ukraine It suffered another deadly attack from Russian missiles on MondayIt led to further power and water cuts in a country already under energy crisis.
• In connection with the Levothyrox case, the National Agency for Safety of Medicines (ANSM) announced his allegation “to deceive”.
• CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires and FSU warned on Monday evening, “If the government is deadlocked, we will decide the first date of unit mobilization with strikes and demonstrations in January. Its pension reform plan.”
• Brazil crushed South Korea (4-1) at State 974 in Doha, and will play against Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World CupWinner on penalties against Japan.
• power cut To be implemented in all regions of Ukraine After new Russian strikes, operator Ukrenergo announces this evening.
• Jean-Marc Morandini, given a one-year suspended sentence for “corrupting boys” Stays in the air. His boss, CNews Channel, points to that “Presumption of innocence applies” After the patron has declared his intention to appeal.
• Nicolas Sarkozy’s appeal to corruption and influence peddling in the “wire graft” case It was inaugurated in Paris in the presence of the former President. The latter was sentenced to one year imprisonment in the first case.
• YouTuber Norman Tawat He was arrested for raping girls. The Paris prosecutor’s office says the practice has six complainants to date.
Animator Jean-Marc Morandini was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for corruption of minors. Between 2009 and 2016 on three young men, during electronic exchanges and a performance at his home.
Appeal hearing on corruption and influence peddling against Nicolas Sarkozy The “wiretapping” affair was opened in Paris in the presence of the former president. The latter was sentenced to one year imprisonment in the first case.
• YouTuber Norman Tawat has been He was taken into police custody for raping girls and corruption. The Paris prosecutor’s office says the practice has six complainants to date.
• Russian attacks kill at least two in Ukraine. As a result, electricity and water were cut off in many cities. For his part, Vladimir Putin visited the Crimean bridge, which was partially destroyed in October. Follow our life.
(PATRICK PLEUL/DPA/AFP)
(AFP)
Animator Jean-Marc Morandini was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for corruption of minors. Between 2009 and 2016 on three young men, during electronic exchanges and a performance at his home.
Appeal hearing on corruption and influence peddling against Nicolas Sarkozy The “wiretapping” affair was opened in Paris in the presence of the former president. In the first case, he was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Russian oil price ceiling Today comes into force to limit Russia’s revenue while ensuring it continues to supply the global market. The Kremlin assures that the ban will have no impact on Russian aggression in Ukraine.
• After yesterday’s qualifier France And EnglandThey will face each other in the quarter-finals next Saturday, with two new rounds of 16 on the agenda today: Japan-Croatia and Brazil-South Korea.
(Bloomberg News/AFP)
• Russian oil price ceiling It is set to take effect today to curb Russia’s revenue while ensuring continued supply to the world market. The Kremlin assures that the ban will have no impact on its offensive in Ukraine.
• Eight people were arrested on Monday by the Ajaccio judicial police and counter-terrorism deputy directorate in Corsica, among them Charles Peiri, the former leader of the FLNC, according to a police source.
• After yesterday’s qualifier France And EnglandThey will face each other in the quarter-finals next Saturday, with two new rounds of 16 on the agenda today: Japan-Croatia and Brazil-South Korea.
• A “Back to normal”. On Monday SNCF controllers were due to run three of the four TGVs for the last day of the strike. 60% trains canceled this weekend And depending on the outcome of discussions with management, parties can be disrupted.
(AP-SIPA)
• Russian oil price ceiling It is set to take effect on Monday to curb Russia’s revenues while ensuring continued supply to the world market.
• “I want to be the candidate of hope and the return of a great right-wing political family. I call for unity and clarity”. Eric Ciotti, who topped the first round of voting yesterday, says this for the post of President of the Republic with 42.73% votes. He faces Bruno Retailio in the second round next weekend.
• After yesterday’s qualifier France And EnglandThey will face each other in the quarter-finals next Saturday, with two new rounds of 16 on the agenda today: Japan-Croatia and Brazil-South Korea.
• A “Back to normal”. On Monday SNCF controllers were due to run three of the four TGVs for the last day of the strike. 60% trains canceled this weekend And depending on the outcome of discussions with management, parties can be disrupted.
• After more than two months of protests in the country, the Moral Police was abolished, The Iranian Attorney General announced on Sunday evening.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
In Finland, insects are destroying boreal forests further north
Pointe-à-Pitre: Armed robbery for 850 euros in robbery
Iranian regime abolishes morality police