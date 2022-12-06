Power cuts in all regions after Russian attack

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

• Ukraine It suffered another deadly attack from Russian missiles on MondayIt led to further power and water cuts in a country already under energy crisis.

• In connection with the Levothyrox case, the National Agency for Safety of Medicines (ANSM) announced his allegation “to deceive”.

• CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires and FSU warned on Monday evening, “If the government is deadlocked, we will decide the first date of unit mobilization with strikes and demonstrations in January. Its pension reform plan.”

• Brazil crushed South Korea (4-1) at State 974 in Doha, and will play against Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World CupWinner on penalties against Japan.

: Ukraine has suffered a new deadly salvo from Russian missiles, leading to new power and water cuts in a country already under energy crisis. According to Moscow, Russian air bases have also been targeted in daytime raids by Ukrainian drones. Here’s an article summarizing what to remember from this Monday.

: Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the troops of NATO members have strengthened their surveillance in the Baltic Sea. France 2 went aboard the French military ship “Chevalier Paul,” which has been repeatedly flown by Russian planes in recent weeks.

• power cut To be implemented in all regions of Ukraine After new Russian strikes, operator Ukrenergo announces this evening.

• Jean-Marc Morandini, given a one-year suspended sentence for “corrupting boys” Stays in the air. His boss, CNews Channel, points to that “Presumption of innocence applies” After the patron has declared his intention to appeal.

• Nicolas Sarkozy’s appeal to corruption and influence peddling in the “wire graft” case It was inaugurated in Paris in the presence of the former President. The latter was sentenced to one year imprisonment in the first case.

• YouTuber Norman Tawat He was arrested for raping girls. The Paris prosecutor’s office says the practice has six complainants to date.

: Ukrainian electricity operator Ukrenergo is warning this evening that emergency power cuts will be used across the country as Kyiv faces the consequences of new Russian strikes. “Priority will be given to essential infrastructure”Ukrenergo announces on Telegram.

: The affected sites are located in the center of Russia, Moscow notes. The first is situated “In the Ryazan Region” And second “Saratov Region”, creating a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Three Russian soldiers “badly injured” In these attacks, according to the same source.

: Moscow accuses Kyiv of using drones to attack two Russian air bases.

• Russian attacks kill at least two in Ukraine. As a result, electricity and water were cut off in many cities. For his part, Vladimir Putin visited the Crimean bridge, which was partially destroyed in October. Follow our life.

: Not a single drop of Russian crude oil should reach the EU by sea. From today, European countries have implemented a ban on black gold from Russia. Will this ban work? Does this sanction not risk punishing the Europeans? We answered four questions about this ban.

: For its part, there is Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense “shot down most of the missiles” Ukraine’s president claims he was shot by the Russian military today. However, several damages were reported and water and electricity were cut off. At least two people died and three others were injured in the strikes.

: Hello @Sylvie, The Kremlin blames two incidents at two air bases of Russian forces in the Saratov and Ryazan regions in central Russia, without further detailing the nature and origins of the incidents. According to several Russian media, both of these airfields were rocked by explosions.

: If not, explosions at Russian air bases (Saratov, Engels)?

: The viaduct was damaged in October by a powerful shelling by Ukrainian forces from Russian authorities.

: Vladimir Putin visits the Crimean Bridge. Partially destroyed in October. It was his first visit to the annexed peninsula since the offensive began.

: Operators reported water and power cuts in Odessa, a major southern port, and Sumy, in the country’s northeast, respectively. According to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich, electricity was also cut off in Mykolaiv in the south.

: Fresh strikes on Ukraine have again caused power and water cuts in many of the country’s cities, local and regional authorities announced. According to the head of the Khryvyi Rik military administration in central Ukraine, “A part of the city remains without electricity, many boilers and pumping stations have been disconnected”.

: In the village of Novossofiivka, missiles hit private houses. “At least two people were killed and two others were injured.”, says Oleksandr Staroukh, governor of Zaporijjia region. Other missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses, according to local and regional officials.

: At least two people have died in a strike in southern Ukraine, the governor of the Zaporozhye region has said. Anti-aircraft warnings sounded across the country.

: EU ban on Russian oil exports by sea comes into effect today. But Moscow can find solutions to avoid it. “The Russians always find solutions, By mixing the cargo with other types of oil to disguise its origin, or by trying to hide it with a fleet making various routes through Asia and then Europe”, Expert Phuc-Vinh Nguyen explained to franceinfo.

: Russian oil price ceiling The Kremlin vowed on Monday that Moscow’s attack on Ukraine by the West would have no repercussions. “destabilization” of the global energy market. Russian Economy”has all the necessary skills” to fund its military offensive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

: A ceiling on the price of a barrel of oil of Russian origin is being discussed. Experts are divided on the merits of the deal reached Friday by the European Union, its G7 allies and Australia. They pose a limited economic effect on Russia and risk weakening Western institutions. My colleague Mathilde Gaubill explains everything to you In this article.

• After more than two months of protests in the country, the Moral Police was abolished, The Iranian Attorney General announced on Sunday evening.