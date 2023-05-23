May 23, 2023

Push 3 takes Ableton Live standalone: ​​the DAW can now be used with or without a PC

Len Houle May 23, 2023

Ableton has joined the likes of Akai and Native Instruments by taking a fully standalone version of its software and packaging it into a piece of hardware. In this case, the hardware is the Push 3, which is the latest version of the company’s onboard tool. A console-only version was also announced, with the option to upgrade it to support standalone use at a later date.

Whichever version you choose, the Push 3 provides you with 64 MPE pads capable of detecting and positioning finger pressure across the X and Y axes for precise control of each note. This means you can be much more expressive with your playing, adding likes, bends and slides or applying effect or filter changes to only certain pitches within a chord. It is also possible to run multiple joints from a single pad.

