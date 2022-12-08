Radeon RX 7900 GPU unboxing videos and articles are now live

AMD Radoen RX 7900 pictured alongside thicker RTX 40 GPUs

The AMD RDNA3 desktop cards have now been profiled and photographed up close.

Time to check out your favorite YouTuber or website for a preview of the Radeon RX 7900 series. AMD just lifted the ban on unboxing content, which means reviewers and influencers can now view their samples in detail. What they can’t show yet are their performance numbers or card breakdowns.

Most, if not all, creators received both Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs. This is a reminder that these cards are not identical, even though they look very similar. For starters, the full Navi 31 GPU is slightly larger, and it has built-in RGB lighting. However, both cards are a 2-slot design and they both have two 8-pin power connectors.

AMD RX 7900 XT motherboard number, source: Overclock3D

Thanks to these new images, we now have confirmation that the RX 7900 cards don’t use the same board layout, but that wasn’t entirely a secret since the XTX card features a wide PCB range. The RX 7900XT uses a D704 PCB while the RX 7900 XTX is equipped with a D702 board. Once full revisions are posted, we’ll have full details on the exact changes.

This is also the first time we’ve seen the Radeon RX 7900 series next to GeForce RTX 40 GPUs. Some of our unboxing coverage has focused entirely on this topic. The Radeon cards are a two-slot design at most, and are obviously much thinner than the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 Founders Edition cards.

Radeon RX 7000 vs. RX 6000 vs. GeForce RTX 40, Source: TechPowerUP & ComputerBase

For those wondering where the dedicated RDNA3 GPUs are, overclock Are you covered? They appear to be the only outlet that offered a dedicated XFX MERC 310 GPU along with their AMD reference cards.

AMD RX 7900 MBA vs. XFX RX 7900 XTX MERC 310, Source: Overclock3D

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 series is scheduled to launch next week on December 13th. AMD has set a price of $899 and $999 for the XT and XTX variants, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 specifications VideoCardz.com Radeon RX 7900 XTX Radeon RX 7900 XT Radeon RX 6950XT GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 4080 picture General engineering RDNA3 (TSMC N5) RDNA3 (TSMC N5) RDNA2 (TSMC N7) Ada (TSMC 4N) Ada (TSMC 4N) GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi31XT Navi 21 KXTX M 102 – 300 AD 103 – 300 GPU clusters FP32 cores base clock clock game – – clock increase memory memory bus memory speed Great hideout bandwidth power board power connectors 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 1 x 16-tooth 1 x 16-tooth PCIe interface Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 MSRP Lunch date December 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 May 10, 2022 October 12, 2022 November 16, 2022

source: TechPowerUPAnd the computer baseAnd the overclock





