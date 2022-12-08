Radeon RX 7900 GPU unboxing videos and articles are now live

AMD Radoen RX 7900 pictured alongside thicker RTX 40 GPUs
The AMD RDNA3 desktop cards have now been profiled and photographed up close.
Time to check out your favorite YouTuber or website for a preview of the Radeon RX 7900 series. AMD just lifted the ban on unboxing content, which means reviewers and influencers can now view their samples in detail. What they can’t show yet are their performance numbers or card breakdowns.
Most, if not all, creators received both Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs. This is a reminder that these cards are not identical, even though they look very similar. For starters, the full Navi 31 GPU is slightly larger, and it has built-in RGB lighting. However, both cards are a 2-slot design and they both have two 8-pin power connectors.
Thanks to these new images, we now have confirmation that the RX 7900 cards don’t use the same board layout, but that wasn’t entirely a secret since the XTX card features a wide PCB range. The RX 7900XT uses a D704 PCB while the RX 7900 XTX is equipped with a D702 board. Once full revisions are posted, we’ll have full details on the exact changes.
This is also the first time we’ve seen the Radeon RX 7900 series next to GeForce RTX 40 GPUs. Some of our unboxing coverage has focused entirely on this topic. The Radeon cards are a two-slot design at most, and are obviously much thinner than the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 Founders Edition cards.
For those wondering where the dedicated RDNA3 GPUs are, overclock Are you covered? They appear to be the only outlet that offered a dedicated XFX MERC 310 GPU along with their AMD reference cards.
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 series is scheduled to launch next week on December 13th. AMD has set a price of $899 and $999 for the XT and XTX variants, respectively.
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 specifications
|Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|Radeon RX 7900 XT
|Radeon RX 6950XT
|GeForce RTX 4090
|GeForce RTX 4080
|picture
|General engineering
|RDNA3 (TSMC N5)
|RDNA3 (TSMC N5)
|RDNA2 (TSMC N7)
|Ada (TSMC 4N)
|Ada (TSMC 4N)
|GPU
|Navi 31 XTX
|Navi31XT
|Navi 21 KXTX
|M 102 – 300
|AD 103 – 300
|GPU clusters
|FP32 cores
|base clock
|clock game
|–
|–
|clock increase
|memory
|memory bus
|memory speed
|Great hideout
|bandwidth
|power board
|power connectors
|2 x 8 pin
|2 x 8 pin
|2 x 8 pin
|1 x 16-tooth
|1 x 16-tooth
|PCIe interface
|Gen4 x16
|Gen4 x16
|Gen4 x16
|Gen4 x16
|Gen4 x16
|MSRP
|Lunch date
|December 13, 2022
|December 13, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|October 12, 2022
|November 16, 2022
source: TechPowerUPAnd the computer baseAnd the overclock
