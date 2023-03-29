Resident Evil 4 shipments and digital sales passed three million in the first two days

Total shipments and digital sales of Resident Evil 4 The remake surpassed three million units worldwide in the first two days after release, according to Capcom announce.
Resident Evil 4 It was launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and PC via steam On March 24th.
Here’s an overview of the franchise and its remake, via Capcom:
the vampire The franchise features survival horror games where players use a variety of weapons and other items to escape from terrifying situations. Cumulative shipments of games in the series have now surpassed 135 million units* since the first title debuted in 1996. Now, more than 27 years later, the continued support from a passionate worldwide fan base of Capcom’s flagship game series.
Resident Evil 4 It is a remake of the original 2005 title. In addition to reworking the story and updating the feel of the game, the 2023 edition will provide both fans of the series and newcomers alike with a new gaming experience, featuring deeply immersive visuals powered by the cutting-edge graphics technology of Capcom’s RE ENGINE. Besides getting top scores on online review sites, the title garnered praise and attention after the release of the “Chainsaw demo”, where players could enjoy the game’s opening, which resulted in worldwide sales of the title exceeding 3 million units in the first two days after the game’s launch. .
Capcom remains deeply committed to meeting the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging industry-leading game development capabilities to create highly entertaining gaming experiences.
