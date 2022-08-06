Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Tony Boselli are honored in Canton

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction party is here. The ceremony – which begins at noon on Saturday ET – will see six players, one coach and one official inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, Leroy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young make up the squad that will go to the hall on Saturday. Dick Vermeil, who won the Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams in 1999, is the only coach who will participate. Official Art McNally, who has worked in the NFL for more than two decades, will become the first official to be inducted into Canton.

The festivities, which will air on the NFL Network, will officially kick off at noon EST, but there’s already been plenty of follow-up leading up to the event. Kurt Warner, the Hall of Fame quarterback, wrote emotionally Retroactive to Vermeilwho coached Warner during his brilliant career in St. Louis.

There was also drama. former buffalo bills Defensive Bruce Smith fired Shots in Boselliwondering how Jacksonville JaguarsThe two offensive lines reached the hall.

Who will let the tears fly – other than Vermeil – and who will use his moment to placate all the critics? Follow us here for the biggest updates from the event.