April 20, 2022

Russia strengthens its forces on the border; Thousands of civilians were stranded at a steel factory in Mariupol

April 20, 2022

The Norwegian government announced this morning that it had sent about 100 French-designed anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine during the war with Russia.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the donation had already been made to the Mistral launchers, which contained about 100 missiles aboard the Norwegian navy.

In late March, during a video conference speech in the Norwegian parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky asked Oslo for anti-aircraft missiles, but the most modern type, the Nassam (abbreviated) Norwegian advanced surface first aerial missile system – “Advanced Norwegian surface-to-air missile system”) produced by the Norwegian Kansberg Defense & Aerospace.
“Missile [Mistral] Should be excluded from service in the Norwegian army, but it is a modern and effective weapon that would be very useful to Ukraine., Norwegian Defense Minister Jrn Arild Gram said in a statement. Built by the defense group Metro since the late 1980s, it has been linked to the European giant MBDA, the Mistral is a short-range surface-to-air missile.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Norway has already supplied about 4,000 M72 anti-tank weapons and other small military equipment to Ukraine.

