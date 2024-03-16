Shakira claims she stopped her career with Gerard Pique

music
Shakira claims that her career declined for many years because of her former partner Gerard Pique.
The Colombian singer said: “I paused my career for a long time to be next to Gerard, so he could play football.” New interview with The Sunday Times Published Saturday.
“There were a lot of sacrifices for love,” she added.
Shakira, 47, first met Piqué, 37, on the set of the music video for her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” in 2010.
Three years later, they welcomed their first son, Milan, 11, and gave birth to Sasha, 9, two years later.
The family was based in Barcelona, Spain, where Pique played for the city's soccer team.
Shakira has interned on The Voice in the US on occasion and released an album, El Dorado, in 2017, but has mostly focused on raising her children.
Then in June 2022, she and Piqué announced their separation in a joint statement.
“We regret to confirm our separation,” the former couple said at the time. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our top priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”
Page Six later reported that Shakira was “devastated” by Pique's alleged infidelity with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who is more than 20 years younger than the “Hips Don't Lie” singer.
Shakira reportedly discovered that her ex-husband was having an affair when she discovered Jam was missing from their home.
She took musical revenge last year with a song called “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53,” which says in Spanish: “I'm worth two 22-year-olds / I traded a Ferrari for a Twingo.”
This is not the first time that Shakira has spoken bitterly about the end of her relationship with Pique.
Speaking to Billboard magazine last year, the mother of two admitted that she believed in “till death do us part.”
“My priority was my home and my family. I believed in 'till death do us part.' I believed in that dream,” Shakira said in September 2023.
“My parents have been together for, I don't know, 50 years, and they love each other like day one, with a love that's unique and unrepeatable. So I know it's possible.”
She added at the time: “This is what I wanted for myself and my children, but it did not happen.”
Despite her relationship woes, it was a turbulent time for the “The Voice” judges.
In November 2023, she narrowly avoided a potential prison sentence by pleading guilty in a tax evasion case in Spain.
Under the last-minute agreement, Shakira received a three-year suspended prison sentence valued at $7.6 million. She will release a new album titled “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” soon.
