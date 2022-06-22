sitting pretty? Revlon stock rises after bankruptcy filing

sharesIt jumped about 35% on Wednesday afternoon in choppy trading. The stock is now up more than 300% in just the past three sessions — from about $2 to about $8 — after dropping 13% on the day the company announced its Chapter 11 realignment plan. (Talk about putting lipstick on a pig.. .)

One Reddit user named pikatruuu (something resembling a yellow Pokemon character) noted the comparison to Hertz, saying that the car rental giant’s stock rose eightfold during the bankruptcy process.

“Revlon is currently the 11th best selling stock short…it’s a very special brand. Is there a chance it could become a stock meme?” pikatruuu wrote. Then again, Picatro also noted that what happened with Hertz was “a rare event, of course.”

That hasn’t stopped some very enthusiastic users from pumping out the stock’s prospects.

Wonderwoman009 asked, “Is Revlon the Gamestop for 2022?”

“No idea. But the party is happening now,” Picardrault responded, adding, “If that’s the case [subreddit] You can jump on the train, I don’t understand why it doesn’t exceed $10. “

Others were more optimistic, expressing their love for the stock through posts in ALL CAPS.

“REVLON TO THE MOON is trending at $12,” said a user called One-Relationship-143.

But there seems to be at least one voice of reason discussing Revlon on Reddit.

Electronic-Ad6420 writes: “If you have money, you will burn for something, then yes, you should buy some.”