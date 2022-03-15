Strange New Worlds Discover James T. Kirk in Paul Wesley – Deadline

Paul Wesley Join the cast Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Wesley stars in the iconic role of James T. Kirk in the second season of the Paramount + drama. The role is best known for starring William Shatner.

This selection comes ahead of the launch of the first season, which will premiere in May. The show’s second season was renewed in January.

Strange new worlds Follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Chief Science Spock (Ethan Pike), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn/Ona Chin-Riley) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Their adventures precede Captain Kirk’s foot aboard the USS Enterprise.

The cast also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Kristen Chapel, Christina Chung as Lan Nonian Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Aoura, Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olsanmokon as Dr. Mbenga.

Wesley was previously one of the leaders The Vampire Diaries Also marked with a star tell me a story Paramount + predecessor to CBS All Access. It can also be seen in the Shudder feature history of evil Along with Stephanie Beatriz.

He also directed episodes of Roswell, New Mexico, Shadowhunters And the legacies.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers featured it with the producing exec along with Jenny Lumet, Heather Kaden, Frank Siracusa, John Webber, Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Byers.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“Paul is an accomplished actor, amazing presence and major welcome additions to the show. Like all of us, he is for life. Star Trek Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said: