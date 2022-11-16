The flight was delayed by 3 hours due to a faulty curtain between business and economy class

A British Airways flight was delayed due to an unusual reason.

Passengers flying from Seville to London with British Airways will remember their trip for a long time.

Their flight was initially delayed due to weather. “We were stuck at the boarding gate and we were given very little food. People in wheelchairs boarded, then disembarked, then boarded again,” says a passenger there. evening standard.

“I’ve never heard anything so ridiculous.”

Still landing, their flight encountered a second, even bigger delay…a false curtain between business class and economy class.

Passengers started voicing their displeasure as the on-board agents were told openly about the reason for the delay. “We were so angry that we suggested cutting the curtain as soon as possible. I have never heard anything so ridiculous as to justify the delay”, continues the same passenger.

The airline apologizes

He was supposed to take off from Seville at 10:30 a.m., but the flight was finally able to take off at 1:45 p.m. Faced with a lot of criticism, the airline responded with a press release. “We have apologized to customers for the flight delay. This was due to poor visibility due to the flight being diverted to a different airport on its previous route. The flight then departed from Seville,” a British Airways spokesman said. Little word on the famous false curtain.

