For Volodymyr Zelensky, the strike in Poland is a “message” from Russia to the G20.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

An official anti-aircraft defense application said warning sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine this morning. Russian forces fired “about” 100 missiles were fired into Ukraine yesterday, hitting critical energy infrastructure in different regions, killing at least one person.

: 9 AM Let’s see the news of the day:

Elysee calls “Great Warning” Regarding the origin of the missile that fell in Poland, it caused two deaths near the Ukrainian border. Russia has denied any missile attack on Poland. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this outbreak in Poland is a “message” From Russia to the G20. Follow our life.

Moscow was fired “about” 100 missiles fired into Ukraine yesterday, hitting several critical energy infrastructures in various regions, causing at least one death. yesterday, “The largest attack in the history of the energy sector took place, which affected all regions of Ukraine”, This morning the Ukrainian energy transport network operator Ukrenergo reacted.

The giant rocket of the Artemis mission Successfully launched to the moon this morning Departed at 7.47 am Paris time. The Orion module is deployed as planned after the successful launch of the rocket.

Former Republican President Donald Trump last night strongly criticized the work of the Biden administration and announced that he would run for president in 2024. Joe Biden’s reaction was swift: “Trump has failed America”, Reacting to the US President from the G20 Summit in Bali (Indonesia).

: About 90,000 people are still without electricity in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to Kyrillo Tymoshenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. In the western city of Lviv, “Up to 95% of electricity and water supply has been restored,” He says in Telegram.

: yesterday, “The largest attack in the history of the energy sector took place, which affected all regions of Ukraine”, Ukrainian energy transport network operator Ukrenergo reacts to Telegram this morning. “The most difficult situation is in western Ukraine and in the central and northeastern regions.”

: Missile falls in Poland “G20 summit nothing but message from Russia”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced via video conference before the leaders of the G20 meeting in Bali. There are “A terrorist state in your midst, against which we must defend ourselves”warned that

: “There will be consultations throughout the day in different settings and we’ll have to wait to find out.”

French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsins is a guest of Franceinfo this morning. He Proceed with caution Two people were killed yesterday when a missile landed in Poland, six kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

: Beijing calls on all actors “Peace”, After a Russian-made missile landed in Poland, near the Ukrainian border, the Polish military was put on alert. “In the current situation, all parties involved should exercise restraint to avoid escalation”Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said.

: Hello, Yes, the President of the United States has said that he will confirm “We can determine exactly what happened.” before deciding on a response after the missile landed in Poland near the Ukrainian border, killing two people. According to the leader, “It’s impossible” That is the missile “Expelled from Russia”.

: Did Joe Biden react to the missile that fell in Poland?

: “We are in a chaotic situation and the first decision is to go and see what happened. We will not speculate on the circumstances under which this missile arrived in Poland and its origin. (…) We will decide only after going to the end of the investigation”, The Elysee continues.

: Emmanuel Macron spoke with the Polish Prime Minister and will discuss with President Andrzej Duda in the morning, France Televisions learned from the Elysée. “You have to look at the facts and the information very accurately. This is a case where you can’t be wrong.”Explains the French president.

: US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to the massive attacks by Russian forces in Ukraine yesterday. “As world leaders gather here in Bali to move toward peace, [le président russe Vladimir] Putin civilians, children, women, it’s almost barbaric”Joe Biden said after meeting Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit.

: He is one “Absolutely necessary to avoid escalation of war in Ukraine”, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a press release, after the explosion killed two people on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine. Antonio Gutierrez said to himself “very concerned” and demand a “Full Investigation” On the facts.

: According to US President Joe Biden, “It’s impossible” A missile hit the village of Przewodow (Poland) yesterday, killing two people. “Expelled from Russia”. The President was speaking after an emergency meeting of the leaders of the G7 (United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Japan) major powers on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia). “I’ll make sure we can determine exactly what happened.” Before deciding to react, he added.