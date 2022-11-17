Republicans took control of the House of Representatives

This gives the opposition the power to block Joe Biden’s policies until 2024.

According to several US media outlets, on Wednesday, November 16, Republicans regained control of the US House of Representatives after a tight vote count. The New York TimesIt gave itself the power to block Joe Biden’s policy until 2024. After failing to capture the Senate, the Conservatives will only have a narrow majority in the lower house. “The Great Wave” Donald Trump promised, given his candidates’ mixed results in the midterm elections.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Republican Party leader Kevin McCarthy on his victory, winning at least 218 seats in the midterm elections. “Republicans or Democrats — I’ll work with anybody — and I’m willing to work with me to take action.”He said in a statement.

Americans “Ready for a new direction”Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter. “Americans Are Ready for a New Direction, House Republicans Are Ready to Act”, he said on Twitter. McCarthy could replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as “Speaker” or president of the House in January.