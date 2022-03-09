The plane carrying Trump made an emergency landing last Saturday

The plane carrying Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend due to a malfunction of one of its engines, the former president’s entourage learned Wednesday.

Donald Trump was returning to his luxury home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday after addressing Republican donors in the southeastern US state of Louisiana.

The plane he was traveling on, the Dassault Falcon 900, owned by one of these donors, had flown only about 100 kilometers, when an engine malfunctioned and the pilot decided to return, returning to New Orleans, the Washington Post reported.

According to the American newspaper, Donald Trump traveled with advisers and police officers responsible for his security. A few hours later, the Republican millionaire boarded another plane that took him home.

More than a year after losing the 2020 presidential election, 75-year-old Donald Trump still dominates the Republican Party. He continues to point out his desire to run for a second term in 2024.