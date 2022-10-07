The trailer for the movie Super Mario Bros. First look at Chris Pratt as Mario

Video game fans expecting a faithful adaptation of the original Nintendo game may be somewhat surprised by the first teaser for the new “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which debuted Thursday. He descends into a fiery rocky ship in an icy night scene belonging to the penguins, who first appeared in the 1996 edition of Super Mario 64. It’s only when King Kuba reaches the indomitable floating golden star with little black eyes that the teaser directly refers to the original 1985 game that started the franchise, one of the most successful of all games. The next scene in the clip is a more direct tribute, as it shows the titular mustacheed plumber, voiced here by Chris Pratt, descending from a green pipe into the lush and sunny mushroom kingdom that Level 1 experts will remember in the first game from 1985. That too. When the game’s memorable music, the CGI animated film, is finally heard from Nintendo and Illumination, featuring several other big stars, including Charlie Day as Mario’s brother Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Keegan- Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The iconic video game was last translated into a studio feature film nearly 30 years ago, with the poor 1993 release of the live-action series “Super Mario Bros.” Starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

