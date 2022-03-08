March 8, 2022

The United States has decided to ban Russia’s oil imports

Rusty Knowles March 8, 2022 2 min read

According to Bloomberg, Joe Biden will announce a ban on Russian oil and gas on Tuesday. Prohibition not followed by European allies.

The Biden administration is set to impose a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy early Tuesday Bloomberg. Joe Biden is expected to speak from the White House at 10:45 a.m. (4:45 p.m., French time).

Two unnamed sources said the ban included Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal.

According to those familiar with the subject quoted by Bloomberg, the US embargo would be lifted without the involvement of its European allies.

In 2021, energy was represented 62% of EU imports From Russia. Thus Moscow supplies 20% of Europe’s crude oil 40% of its gas demand. In comparison, Russian oil accounts for only 3% of US imports. Overall, Russian petroleum and petroleum imports account for about 8% of total U.S. imports.

On the Russian side, exports to the United States represent only a small share of the oil trade. According to UN Comtrade data, the United States accounted for only 1.3% of oil exports to Russia in 2020, behind China (32.8%), the Netherlands (13%) and Germany (8.7%).

A decision widely supported by the American people. According to a Quinnipiac poll conducted between March 4 and 6, 71% of Americans support a ban on Russian oil, 22% against and 7% against. According to the survey, 56% of Americans say the United States has not been tough enough on Russia since the invasion.

