Tony Hawk says Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remake has been killed by Activision

picture : Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4

From 1991 until 2021, Vicarious Visions was the name of the studio that made loads of great licensed games, but Who also contributed to the beloved Tony Hawk Pro Skater series. Then Activision stepped in and made some changes.

In January 2021, after Just Released a new edition of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, Activision announced that developers Merged into Blizzardwill The name is also changedeffectively eliminating the studio as we knew it.

I said at the time “That’s disgusting!”but it’s so bad more Now due to claims – from someone who knows – that the developers were planning to iterate the new treatment with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4.

On a recent stream by Neversoft and a Vicarious veteran andyTHPS Tony Hawk himself was there for an interview, conceding the fact of it, until a moment THPS 1 + 2 release, the “plan” was to go ahead and take out a remastered package from THPS 3 + 4.

I mean, that was the plan, you know, up until the release date [THPS1+2] We were going 3+4, and then Vicarious kind of caught up, and they were looking for other developers, and then it’s over.

We have no idea what that plan was. Can THPS 3 + 4 It was little more than a spot on the whiteboard, something the team wanted to start with next but never had a chance (although we’ve reached out to Activision to see if they can provide more information). So we also have no idea how hard Activision can be to find “other developers” (none of them seem to be as “reliable” as Vicarious, even when asked to provide ideas Tony Hawk project), or who those other studios have been since then Everyone in the company either makes Call of duty or Blizzard games. Whatever the facts, as I said above, this is miserable!

You can watch the conversation below at 2:26:25: