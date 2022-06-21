June 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tony Hawk says Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remake has been killed by Activision

Tony Hawk says Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remake has been killed by Activision

Len Houle June 21, 2022 2 min read

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4

picture: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4

From 1991 until 2021, Vicarious Visions was the name of the studio that made loads of great licensed games, but Who also contributed to the beloved Tony Hawk Pro Skater series. Then Activision stepped in and made some changes.

In January 2021, after Just Released a new edition of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, Activision announced that developers Merged into Blizzardwill The name is also changedeffectively eliminating the studio as we knew it.

I said at the time “That’s disgusting!”but it’s so bad more Now due to claims – from someone who knows – that the developers were planning to iterate the new treatment with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4.

On a recent stream by Neversoft and a Vicarious veteran andyTHPS Tony Hawk himself was there for an interview, conceding the fact of it, until a moment THPS 1 + 2 release, the “plan” was to go ahead and take out a remastered package from THPS 3 + 4.

I mean, that was the plan, you know, up until the release date [THPS1+2] We were going 3+4, and then Vicarious kind of caught up, and they were looking for other developers, and then it’s over.

We have no idea what that plan was. Can THPS 3 + 4 It was little more than a spot on the whiteboard, something the team wanted to start with next but never had a chance (although we’ve reached out to Activision to see if they can provide more information). So we also have no idea how hard Activision can be to find “other developers” (none of them seem to be as “reliable” as Vicarious, even when asked to provide ideas Tony Hawk project), or who those other studios have been since then Everyone in the company either makes Call of duty or Blizzard games. Whatever the facts, as I said above, this is miserable!

You can watch the conversation below at 2:26:25:

See also  Your phone may soon replace many of your passwords - Krebs on Security

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Toy Caves is a free six color game that will take your day

June 20, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

.hack Twentieth Anniversary Series Trailer

June 20, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Jack and Daxter is being “transferred” from PS2 to PC by fans

June 20, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

WWE Raw Results, Summary, Scores: Carmella Wins a Raw Women’s Title Chance at Money in the Bank

June 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Mars rover makes an unexpected, trivial discovery

June 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Auburn Tigers, Fighting Stomach Bug, Rally To Get Rid Of Cardinal No. 2 Stanford At Men’s College World Championships

June 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Tony Hawk says Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remake has been killed by Activision

June 21, 2022 Len Houle