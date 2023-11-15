Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift to confirm their relationship

The whole world finally knows that “Karma is a man over bosses.” A fictional relationship between one of the world’s biggest pop stars and one of the world’s most prominent athletes was finally confirmed over the weekend when Taylor Swift changed the lyrics. For her song “Karma” during her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, featuring her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce. That moment — along with a very public kiss at the end of the show between the celebrities — is perhaps the biggest moment yet for the already famous stars. After months of carefully dancing around the subject, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has finally opened up. To Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on how it felt to get that shout on the latest episode of the brothers’ podcast New Heights (presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment). Kelsey said he “had a little clue” that Swift would confess to him during the show, but the moment still caught him by surprise. “But of course, when I heard that come out of her mouth, I was still shocked,” Kelsey told his brother. “I was like, ‘Oh, she just said that.'” You can watch or listen to Kelce’s full comments here: The ceremony wasn’t just an official reveal for the couple — it also marked the first time the NFL star met the 12-year-old Grammy winner’s parents Once. Kelsey could be seen watching the Eras Tour concert in Argentina with Scott Swift, Taylor Swift’s father. The brothers discussed the Chiefs lanyard worn by Scott Swift, a well-known Eagles fan, on the show. The pair then joked back and forth about how the tight end is starting to work to convert Swift family loyalty. The brothers also talked about Scott Swift’s personal history with football, revealing that the music icon’s father played college football at Hawaii and Delaware as a linebacker-turned-quarterback. While everything seemed to go smoothly during Kelsey’s three-day trip to Buenos Aires Iris, unfortunately, the tight end was also ribbed for missing the high-five with Scott Swift during the ceremony’s famous singing change. “Yes, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big man,” Kelsey said. “Dude. I missed it. I never miss a high five either. Big five foot man. It’s the most exciting thing you can do at an event, so sorry, Mr. Swift. Kelce is now back in Kansas City following the Chiefs’ bye week, and Swift has now fully joined the international portion of the Eras Tour. However, fans will be eager to see any sign of the pop star next Monday at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs and Eagles square off in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Get tickets for Kansas City Chiefs games by clicking here: Ticketmaster | stubhub | SeatGeek | Live Seats | Ticket City On the latest episode of New Heights, the Kelce brothers also talked about receiving nominations for People’s Sexiest Man Alive, what traveling NFL fans in Kansas City have to do, a message Travis Kelce received about space travel and more. It’s been a busy week for the brothers, who debuted the Eagles’ charity Christmas album on Wednesday.

