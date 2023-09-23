September 24, 2023

Unifor’s initial deal with Ford: includes raises and pension changes

Cheryl Riley September 23, 2023 4 min read

Unionized Canadian auto workers at Ford Motor Co. began voting on a tentative agreement Saturday that their union says makes gains on its core priorities of pensions, wages, managing the electric vehicle transition and new investments, all areas of concern to UAW members on picket lines in the United States.

Regarding wages, Unifor said workers would be in line for a 15% increase over the duration of the three-year contract.

Voting, which is being handled online, began on Saturday morning and is scheduled to end at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Unifor, the union that represents 5,680 Ford workers, along with 14,000 workers at General Motors and Stellantis, which owns Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Fiat, has taken a more traditional approach to bargaining with the Detroit Three than the so-called “platform” targeted by the UAW. Up Strike strategy, choosing Ford as the lead company to start negotiations before turning to others. The union will announce the next target company after the ratification vote, assuming it is approved.

A strike against Ford was seen as a strong possibility in Canada as well, but the Dearborn automaker made what the union described as a substantive offer just before the contract expired Monday night and the two sides extended their talks beyond the deadline. Notably, only Ford has avoided the latest expansion of the UAW strike, as the union announced on Friday that workers at GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers will join the picket lines due to progress with Ford in bargaining.

