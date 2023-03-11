US general warns that Daesh’s army is on the prowl

A senior US military official warned on Saturday of the threat of an “army”. Dash Following visits to prisons and camps in Iraq and Syria, suspected jihadists and their relatives have been detained. “On my way to the detention center, I saw the immediate threat posed by this group of Islamic State fighters who are being held back,” the head of the US military’s Middle East Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release. General Michael Guerrilla.

He visited several detention centers this week, including Gueran in Hasakeh, northeastern Syria, where hundreds of people were killed when jihadists attacked it in early 2022. “Between those detained in Syria and Iraq, a veritable IS army in custody. If released, the group would pose a major threat to the region and beyond,” he said.

Very little repatriation

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF, dominated by Kurdish militia) and Gueron prison administrators described the prisoners as “unrepentant, and potentially radicalized”. […] And like a ticking time bomb,” according to Centcom. The FDS is supported by an international coalition led by America After a meteoric rise to power in 2014 and seizing vast swathes of territory in this country and neighboring Iraq, it led the fight against IS, driven from its strongholds in Syria in 2019.

Tens of thousands of people, including relatives of jihadists, were held in camps run by the armed forces in the years that followed. Kurds. Despite repeated calls from the Kurdish administration, most Western countries have contented themselves with refusing to repatriate their citizens from these camps. Dropper return Fearing possible terrorist acts on their soil.

